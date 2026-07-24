GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
WFP warns of deeper cuts in Gaza aid due to donor fatigue - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

WFP warns of deeper cuts in Gaza aid due to donor fatigue

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance humanitarian aid Middle East global economy

WFP Faces Funding Shortfall, Warns of Deeper Gaza Aid Cuts Due to Donor Fatigue

WFP Warns of Impending Aid Reductions in Gaza

By Olivia Le Poidevin

Current Situation and Warnings

GENEVA, July 24 (Reuters) - The U.N. World Food Programme warned on Friday it would have to make deeper cuts to its aid in Gaza, where it supports 70% of the population, unless additional funding is secured.

The comments come after the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, the global hunger monitor, said more than two-thirds of Gazans could face acute hunger by the end of the year as humanitarian agencies cut aid flows due to funding shortages.

Reliance on Aid and Humanitarian Challenges

The majority of the population are reliant on aid supplies following two years of war, repeated displacement and severe restrictions imposed by Israel on aid ​deliveries.

Hunger Statistics and Projections

The monitor's findings showed the number of people facing acute hunger had fallen to 1.2 million between mid-April and the end of ​June.

However, that level is expected to rise to more than 1.4 million people, or 67%, by December, it said, warning that the gains are at risk as assistance begins to decline. 

Funding Shortfalls and Donor Fatigue

"Without sufficient funding, we will be forced to scale back assistance for people who depend on it for survival," Smith told reporters in Geneva via video link from Rome.

While increased operational costs linked to the war in Iran, which sparked a surge in oil prices and supply chain disruptions, have been a factor, the main issue is donor fatigue as global attention shifts elsewhere, Smith said, without giving details of what funding had been lost.

Financial Requirements and Impact on Aid

WFP said it needed more than $420 million to maintain operations in Gaza and the occupied West Bank through the end of the year. 

This month, cash assistance for 75,000 people was reduced by 25%, while 220,000 households saw food rations halved, Smith said. By October, WFP will have to make much deeper cuts unless additional funding is secured, Smith said.

Israeli Response

Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs says Israel does not restrict the entry of food into Gaza and has ​facilitated the entry of more than 1.8 million tons of food into the enclave since an October 2025 ceasefire.

(Reporting by Olivia Le Poidevin;Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • WFP urgently needs over $420 million to sustain Gaza and West Bank operations through year‑end; current cuts include a 25% reduction in cash aid for 75,000 people and halved food rations for 220,000 households (wfp.org)
  • More than two-thirds of Gazans—around 1.4 million people—are expected to face acute hunger (IPC Phase 3+) by December as aid levels drop, reversing recent improvements (investing.com)
  • Donor fatigue and diversion of global attention (e.g., due to conflict in Iran raising oil prices and disrupting supply chains) are straining aid flows, even though aid needs remain urgent (livescience.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is WFP warning of deeper aid cuts in Gaza?
The World Food Programme warns of deeper aid cuts in Gaza due to donor fatigue and insufficient funding to maintain current aid levels.
How many people in Gaza rely on WFP aid?
WFP supports around 70% of Gaza's population, many of whom depend on this aid for survival.
What could happen if funding for Gaza aid is not secured?
If sufficient funding is not secured, WFP may have to make deeper aid cuts, increasing acute hunger risks for over 1.4 million people.
How much additional funding is needed for WFP's operations in Gaza?
WFP says it needs more than $420 million to maintain its operations in Gaza and the West Bank through the end of the year.
What impact have recent aid cuts had in Gaza?
Recent cuts saw cash assistance reduced for 75,000 people and food rations halved for 220,000 households.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Germany's Merz picks first woman chief of staff in shake-up before state elections

Germany's Merz picks first woman chief of staff in shake-up before state elections

Image for London's FTSE 100 rises as HSBC lifts financial stocks; Middle East tensions linger

London's FTSE 100 rises as HSBC lifts financial stocks; Middle East tensions linger

Image for Bulgaria approves 2026 budget, deficit seen at 5.7% of GDP

Bulgaria approves 2026 budget, deficit seen at 5.7% of GDP

Image for Global equity funds attract ninth weekly inflow amid upbeat earnings expectations

Global equity funds attract ninth weekly inflow amid upbeat earnings expectations

Image for Soccer-Germany appoint Klopp as head coach after World Cup disappointment

Soccer-Germany appoint Klopp as head coach after World Cup disappointment

Image for Sterling set to end three-week winning run as BoE decision nears

Sterling set to end three-week winning run as BoE decision nears

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for US lawmakers lobby to hold European security meeting in South Carolina, not Serbia
US lawmakers lobby to hold European security meeting in South Carolina, not Serbia
Image for Italy's far-right general extends rise in opinion polls
Italy's far-right general extends rise in opinion polls
Image for Women in Sudan's al-Obeid face drone attacks and rape when fetching water, UN says
Women in Sudan's al-Obeid face drone attacks and rape when fetching water, UN says
Image for Russia says it hit three Ukrainian ports overnight striking infrastructure and fuel
Russia says it hit three Ukrainian ports overnight striking infrastructure and fuel
Image for Spain declares national emergency over wildfires near Madrid and in Avila
Spain declares national emergency over wildfires near Madrid and in Avila
Image for International Criminal Court members to vote on dismissing prosecutor Khan
International Criminal Court members to vote on dismissing prosecutor Khan
Image for Warehouse of Russian online retailer Wildberries near St.Petersburg on fire after drone attack, governor says
Warehouse of Russian online retailer Wildberries near St.Petersburg on fire after drone attack, governor says
Image for France requests help from EU to deal with fires, says Macron
France requests help from EU to deal with fires, says Macron
Image for Trump vows to punish Iran and Houthis for attacks in Red Sea
Trump vows to punish Iran and Houthis for attacks in Red Sea
Image for Military activity hits water supply at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and nearby town, IAEA says
Military activity hits water supply at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and nearby town, IAEA says
Image for Russian bomb attacks injure dozens in eastern Ukrainian cities
Russian bomb attacks injure dozens in eastern Ukrainian cities
Image for UN rights chief Turk faces opposition to new term, sources say
UN rights chief Turk faces opposition to new term, sources say
View All Headlines Posts