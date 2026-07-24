WFP Faces Funding Shortfall, Warns of Deeper Gaza Aid Cuts Due to Donor Fatigue

WFP Warns of Impending Aid Reductions in Gaza

By Olivia Le Poidevin

Current Situation and Warnings

GENEVA, July 24 (Reuters) - The U.N. World Food Programme warned on Friday it would have to make deeper cuts to its aid in Gaza, where it supports 70% of the population, unless additional funding is secured.

The comments come after the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, the global hunger monitor, said more than two-thirds of Gazans could face acute hunger by the end of the year as humanitarian agencies cut aid flows due to funding shortages.

Reliance on Aid and Humanitarian Challenges

The majority of the population are reliant on aid supplies following two years of war, repeated displacement and severe restrictions imposed by Israel on aid ​deliveries.

Hunger Statistics and Projections

The monitor's findings showed the number of people facing acute hunger had fallen to 1.2 million between mid-April and the end of ​June.

However, that level is expected to rise to more than 1.4 million people, or 67%, by December, it said, warning that the gains are at risk as assistance begins to decline.

Funding Shortfalls and Donor Fatigue

"Without sufficient funding, we will be forced to scale back assistance for people who depend on it for survival," Smith told reporters in Geneva via video link from Rome.

While increased operational costs linked to the war in Iran, which sparked a surge in oil prices and supply chain disruptions, have been a factor, the main issue is donor fatigue as global attention shifts elsewhere, Smith said, without giving details of what funding had been lost.

Financial Requirements and Impact on Aid

WFP said it needed more than $420 million to maintain operations in Gaza and the occupied West Bank through the end of the year.

This month, cash assistance for 75,000 people was reduced by 25%, while 220,000 households saw food rations halved, Smith said. By October, WFP will have to make much deeper cuts unless additional funding is secured, Smith said.

Israeli Response

Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs says Israel does not restrict the entry of food into Gaza and has ​facilitated the entry of more than 1.8 million tons of food into the enclave since an October 2025 ceasefire.

(Reporting by Olivia Le Poidevin;Editing by Alison Williams)