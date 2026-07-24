GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Bulgaria approves 2026 budget, deficit seen at 5.7% of GDP - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Bulgaria approves 2026 budget, deficit seen at 5.7% of GDP

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Economy European Union

Bulgaria's 2026 Budget Approved with 5.7% Deficit, New Taxes & EU Pressure

Key Details of Bulgaria's 2026 Budget Approval

Parliamentary Approval and Economic Projections

SOFIA, July 24 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's parliament approved a long-awaited 2026 budget on Friday, which foresees a fiscal deficit of 5.7% of economic output this year from 3.5% in 2025, as the economy grows by 2.6%.

Background and Political Context

Bulgaria has been operating under a temporary budget since a proposed 2026 plan with higher social security contributions and dividend taxes triggered protests late last year which eventually led to snap elections and a new government led by Rumen Radev taking office in May.

EU Pressure and Fiscal Discipline

Parliament's approval of the budget is key for the EU and NATO member to improve finances and secure funds from the European Union, which opened a disciplinary action in July over what it said was an excessive deficit estimate of 4.1% of GDP for 2026, giving Sofia until October 15 to present measures to cut it.

Budget Measures and Revenue Sources

The budget, which was approved by 125 lawmakers in the 240-seat national assembly, forecasts a 10% decrease in administration spending and higher revenue from taxing tobacco and gambling profits. It also foresees fresh borrowing of up to €10.1 billion ($11.5 billion), including as much as €3.3 billion through the EU's multi‑billion‑euro SAFE defence fund.

Public Debt and Future Targets

Public debt is projected to rise to €37.7 billion or 30.1% of gross domestic product.

Bulgaria aims to trim its deficit to 3% by 2028. However, analysts said that spending rigidities and opposition to tax hikes would challenge the efforts.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8764 euros)

(Reporting by Alex Lefkowitz; Writing by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Parliament approved the 2026 budget marking a shift from the 3.5 % deficit in 2025 to a projected 5.7 % of GDP for 2026, alongside modest growth of 2.6 % (parliament.bg).
  • New borrowing is capped at €10.1 bn, including up to €3.3 bn via the EU’s SAFE defence fund, pushing public debt to an estimated €37.7 bn (30.1 % of GDP) (parliament.bg).
  • The EU has opened an Excessive Deficit Procedure over projected deficits (around 4.1 %), giving Sofia until October 15, 2026 to propose corrective measures (consilium.europa.eu).
  • The budget cuts administration costs by 10 %, boosts revenues from tobacco and gambling taxes, but economists warn spending rigidities and resistance to tax hikes challenge targets (parliament.bg).
  • The new government under Prime Minister Rumen Radev, formed in May, views the budget as stabilizing after the provisional arrangements caused by protests and elections (government.bg).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Bulgaria's projected fiscal deficit for 2026?
Bulgaria's approved 2026 budget forecasts a fiscal deficit of 5.7% of GDP.
How does the new budget plan to increase revenue?
The budget includes higher taxes on tobacco and gambling profits and increased social security contributions.
What are the key reasons for the EU's disciplinary action against Bulgaria?
The EU initiated disciplinary action due to an excessive deficit estimate of 4.1% of GDP for 2026, requiring Bulgaria to present deficit reduction measures.
How much new borrowing is included in Bulgaria's 2026 budget?
The budget allows for up to €10.1 billion in new borrowing, including €3.3 billion through the EU's SAFE defence fund.
What is Bulgaria's target for reducing the deficit by 2028?
Bulgaria aims to trim its deficit to 3% of GDP by the year 2028.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Global equity funds attract ninth weekly inflow amid upbeat earnings expectations

Global equity funds attract ninth weekly inflow amid upbeat earnings expectations

Image for Soccer-Germany appoint Klopp as head coach after World Cup disappointment

Soccer-Germany appoint Klopp as head coach after World Cup disappointment

Image for Sterling set to end three-week winning run as BoE decision nears

Sterling set to end three-week winning run as BoE decision nears

Image for ECB extends use of certain climate factors in Eurosystem collateral framework

ECB extends use of certain climate factors in Eurosystem collateral framework

Image for Romania shoots down drone breaching its airspace, president says

Romania shoots down drone breaching its airspace, president says

Image for Spanish hotel chain Melia completes exit from Cuba

Spanish hotel chain Melia completes exit from Cuba

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Italy's far-right general extends rise in opinion polls
Italy's far-right general extends rise in opinion polls
Image for Women in Sudan's al-Obeid face drone attacks and rape when fetching water, UN says
Women in Sudan's al-Obeid face drone attacks and rape when fetching water, UN says
Image for Russia says it hit three Ukrainian ports overnight striking infrastructure and fuel
Russia says it hit three Ukrainian ports overnight striking infrastructure and fuel
Image for Spain declares national emergency over wildfires near Madrid and in Avila
Spain declares national emergency over wildfires near Madrid and in Avila
Image for International Criminal Court members to vote on dismissing prosecutor Khan
International Criminal Court members to vote on dismissing prosecutor Khan
Image for Warehouse of Russian online retailer Wildberries near St.Petersburg on fire after drone attack, governor says
Warehouse of Russian online retailer Wildberries near St.Petersburg on fire after drone attack, governor says
Image for France requests help from EU to deal with fires, says Macron
France requests help from EU to deal with fires, says Macron
Image for Trump vows to punish Iran and Houthis for attacks in Red Sea
Trump vows to punish Iran and Houthis for attacks in Red Sea
Image for Military activity hits water supply at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and nearby town, IAEA says
Military activity hits water supply at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and nearby town, IAEA says
Image for Russian bomb attacks injure dozens in eastern Ukrainian cities
Russian bomb attacks injure dozens in eastern Ukrainian cities
Image for UN rights chief Turk faces opposition to new term, sources say
UN rights chief Turk faces opposition to new term, sources say
Image for Israeli strike, West Bank violence kill five Palestinians, officials say
Israeli strike, West Bank violence kill five Palestinians, officials say
View All Headlines Posts