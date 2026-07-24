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Warehouse of Russian online retailer Wildberries near St.Petersburg on fire after drone attack, governor says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Warehouse of Russian online retailer Wildberries near St.Petersburg on fire after drone attack, governor says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Finance Markets e-commerce Geopolitics

Wildberries Warehouse Burns After Drone Attack Near St. Petersburg, Operations Halted

Drone Attack and Its Impact on Wildberries Operations

Details of the Incident

MOSCOW, July 24 (Reuters) - A warehouse of leading Russian online retailer Wildberries in the Leningrad region near St. Petersburg caught fire after a Ukrainian drone attack, Governor Alexander Drozdenko said on Friday.

Injuries and Immediate Response

Three people were injured, he added. Wildberries said that operations at two of its logistics sites in the region had been halted. It also said that staff at its warehouse in Crimea had been evacuated.

Extent of Damage and Previous Attacks

Visual Evidence and Logistics Disruption

A Reuters video from the scene of the attack showed two giant plumes of black smoke rising over the area. Five Wildberries warehouses, accounting for about 10% of the company's logistics capacity, have been attacked since July 18.

Casualties and Company Statement

Wildberries said that none of its stuff had been hurt in the latest attack. Eight people were killed in the July 18 attacks on logistics hubs in the cities of Kotovsk and Elektrostal.

Geopolitical Context and Economic Significance

Accusations and Denials

Kyiv said the company is part of infrastructure that supports the Russian military. Russia denied that the company, which is at the centre of the country's consumer economy, handles any military supplies.

Wildberries' Role in the Russian Economy

Market Share and Employment

Together with smaller rivals, Wildberries and top competitor Ozon sell goods and services worth the equivalent of 8.5% of Russia's gross domestic product and employ 4 million people, or more than 5% of the country's workforce.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Key Takeaways

  • On July 24, a Ukrainian drone attack ignited a fire at a Wildberries warehouse in Leningrad region near St. Petersburg, injuring three people and halting operations at two logistics sites, with staff evacuated at its Crimea facility — Governor Drozdenko and Reuters. (apnews.com)
  • This is part of a broader wave of drone strikes targeting Wildberries hubs since July 18, including deadly attacks in Kotovsk and Elektrostal that killed eight, injured many, and disrupted up to 10–15% of the company’s logistics capacity. Kyiv claims the sites handle components for Russian military drone production; Russia denies such links. (themoscowtimes.com)
  • Wildberries, Russia’s largest e‑commerce platform—often likened to Amazon—constitutes a major part of the country’s consumer economy, tied with Ozon accounting for over 8% of GDP and employing more than 4 million people (over 5% of workforce), highlighting the economic fallout of these strikes. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Wildberries warehouse near St. Petersburg?
The Wildberries warehouse caught fire after a Ukrainian drone attack, injuring three people and halting local operations.
How many Wildberries logistics sites were affected?
Two logistics sites in the Leningrad region and a warehouse in Crimea, which was evacuated, were affected.
Have there been previous attacks on Wildberries warehouses?
Yes, five warehouses accounting for 10% of the company's logistics capacity have been attacked since July 18.
Was Wildberries involved in military supplies, according to Kyiv?
Kyiv claimed that Wildberries supports Russian military infrastructure, which the company and Russia have denied.
How significant is Wildberries in Russia's economy?
Wildberries and its rivals account for goods and services worth 8.5% of Russia's GDP and employ over 4 million people.

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