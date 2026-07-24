Wildberries Warehouse Burns After Drone Attack Near St. Petersburg, Operations Halted

Drone Attack and Its Impact on Wildberries Operations

Details of the Incident

MOSCOW, July 24 (Reuters) - A warehouse of leading Russian online retailer Wildberries in the Leningrad region near St. Petersburg caught fire after a Ukrainian drone attack, Governor Alexander Drozdenko said on Friday.

Injuries and Immediate Response

Three people were injured, he added. Wildberries said that operations at two of its logistics sites in the region had been halted. It also said that staff at its warehouse in Crimea had been evacuated.

Extent of Damage and Previous Attacks

Visual Evidence and Logistics Disruption

A Reuters video from the scene of the attack showed two giant plumes of black smoke rising over the area. Five Wildberries warehouses, accounting for about 10% of the company's logistics capacity, have been attacked since July 18.

Casualties and Company Statement

Wildberries said that none of its stuff had been hurt in the latest attack. Eight people were killed in the July 18 attacks on logistics hubs in the cities of Kotovsk and Elektrostal.

Geopolitical Context and Economic Significance

Accusations and Denials

Kyiv said the company is part of infrastructure that supports the Russian military. Russia denied that the company, which is at the centre of the country's consumer economy, handles any military supplies.

Wildberries' Role in the Russian Economy

Market Share and Employment

Together with smaller rivals, Wildberries and top competitor Ozon sell goods and services worth the equivalent of 8.5% of Russia's gross domestic product and employ 4 million people, or more than 5% of the country's workforce.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kim Coghill)