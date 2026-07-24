Russian missile strike kills 10 at Ukraine defence event

Russian Missile Strike Kills 10 at Defence Industry Event in Kyiv Region

Details of the Missile Strike and Its Aftermath

July 24 (Reuters) - A Russian ballistic missile strike on Friday in Ukraine's Kyiv region killed 10 people and injured close to 100 others at a site where a defence industry event was being held, Ukrainian officials and industry representatives said.

Official Responses and Ongoing Investigation

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who did not name exact target, said that efforts to determine what happened were underway.

Rescue Operations in Progress

"A rescue operation is currently underway in the Kyiv region following a Russian missile strike," Zelenskiy said on Telegram.

Location and Nature of the Event

Acting governor of Kyiv region Ruslan Oliynyk said that according to preliminary information, a ballistic missile strike hit a private training ground where events were taking place.

Presence of Defence Industry Representatives

The Ukrainian Council of Defence Industry said that a missile strike hit a site where representatives of the Ukraine's defence industry were present.

Event Organization and Security Concerns

It said it was not an organiser of the event. Information regarding the exact whereabouts of the participants was not made public, it added.

Eyewitness Account

Valerii Borovyk, founder of Ukrainian drone company First Contact, told Ukrainian media that a missile struck a training ground where a defence industry exhibition was being held.

Legal Action and Investigation

Ukraine's prosecutor general, Ruslan Kravchenko, said that a criminal case had been opened on possible improper performance of official duties during the organisation and conduct of the event.

(Reporting by Anna PruchnickaEditing by Gareth Jones and Toby Chopra)