GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Spain declares national emergency over wildfires near Madrid and in Avila - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Spain declares national emergency over wildfires near Madrid and in Avila

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Climate Change Spain Wildfires Emergency Response

Spain Launches National Emergency Over Wildfires in Madrid and Avila Regions

National Emergency Declared as Wildfires Threaten Communities

Government Response and Emergency Measures

MADRID, July 24 (Reuters) - The Spanish government on Thursday night declared a national emergency after a series of wildfires threatened communities near Madrid and in the neighbouring province of Avila, forcing more than 10,000 people to evacuate as firefighters struggled to contain the blazes.

The Interior Ministry said the decision was taken because of the simultaneous outbreak of several fires, adverse weather conditions and the need to mobilise extensive resources from different public administrations, increasing the complexity of firefighting and civil protection efforts.

Climate Change and Wildfire Risk

Scientific Insights on Fire Seasons

Spain and much of southern Europe face increasingly severe wildfire seasons that scientists have linked to climate change. Experts say abundant vegetation growth following unusually heavy spring rainfall has dried out in extreme summer heat, creating fuel for rapidly spreading fires.

Regional Impact and Evacuations

Madrid and Avila Under Threat

The regional government of Madrid requested assistance, describing the situation as one of "extreme gravity". It said active fires in Villa del Prado, San Martin de Valdeiglesias and Almorox, in neighbouring Castile-La Mancha, had the potential to advance beyond current extinguishing capacity. It also warned that the wildfire in Burgohondo, Avila, could reach the Madrid region in the coming hours due to weather conditions.

Evacuated Communities

More than 10,000 people have been evacuated from Villa del Prado, San Martin de Valdeiglesias, Pelayos de la Presa and Aldea del Fresno, according to the regional government.

Legal and Administrative Framework

Under Spain's National Civil Protection System law, the declaration places the emergency under the direct authority of the interior minister, who is responsible for coordinating the response. Authorities said it was the first such declaration linked to a wildfire.

Firefighting Efforts and Resources Deployed

More than 270 emergency personnel and 40 ground units have been deployed in the affected areas, alongside several Military Emergency Unit(UME) contingents.

Wildfire Statistics and Fatalities

More than 100,000 hectares have burned in Spain so far this year, roughly equivalent to the country's average annual burned area over the past decade. Thirteen people have died, making 2026 one of the deadliest wildfire seasons in decades.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Editing by Jesús Aguado and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • The emergency declaration, activated under Spain’s Civil Protection System, placed command with the Interior Ministry and the UME for coordinated national response (rtve.es).
  • The wildfires near Villa del Prado, San Martín de Valdeiglesias, Almorox, and Burgohondo have prompted extensive evacuations and deployment of fire crews, ground units, and military contingents (elpais.com).
  • Spain has suffered one of its deadliest and most extensive wildfire seasons: over 100,000 ha burned this year—matching the decade’s annual average—and the country accounts for roughly 40% of Europe’s burned area to date (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Spain declare a national emergency over wildfires?
Spain declared a national emergency after simultaneous wildfires near Madrid and Avila threatened communities and forced over 10,000 evacuations.
How many people have been evacuated due to the wildfires?
More than 10,000 people were evacuated from affected areas including Villa del Prado, San Martin de Valdeiglesias, Pelayos de la Presa, and Aldea del Fresno.
What regions are most affected by the Spanish wildfires?
The Madrid region and the neighboring province of Avila are most affected, with active fires in Villa del Prado, San Martin de Valdeiglesias, Almorox, and Burgohondo.
How is the Spanish government responding to the wildfire emergency?
The emergency has placed the response under the Interior Ministry, deploying over 270 personnel, 40 ground units, and several Military Emergency Unit contingents.
What factors have contributed to the severity of the wildfires in Spain?
Abundant vegetation growth from spring rains, extreme summer heat, and adverse weather conditions have fueled the spread and severity of the wildfires.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Russian bomb attacks injure dozens in eastern Ukrainian cities

Russian bomb attacks injure dozens in eastern Ukrainian cities

Image for UN rights chief Turk faces opposition to new term, sources say

UN rights chief Turk faces opposition to new term, sources say

Image for Israeli strike, West Bank violence kill five Palestinians, officials say

Israeli strike, West Bank violence kill five Palestinians, officials say

Image for UN rights office deplores alleged killing, torture of Malian soldiers by insurgents

UN rights office deplores alleged killing, torture of Malian soldiers by insurgents

Image for Spain's Cellnex explores strategic options, Bloomberg News reports

Spain's Cellnex explores strategic options, Bloomberg News reports

Image for Spain's Zapatero says seized jewels worth $1.5 million were a 'courtesy gift'

Spain's Zapatero says seized jewels worth $1.5 million were a 'courtesy gift'

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for International Criminal Court members to vote on dismissing prosecutor Khan
International Criminal Court members to vote on dismissing prosecutor Khan
Image for Warehouse of Russian online retailer Wildberries near St.Petersburg on fire after drone attack, governor says
Warehouse of Russian online retailer Wildberries near St.Petersburg on fire after drone attack, governor says
Image for France requests help from EU to deal with fires, says Macron
France requests help from EU to deal with fires, says Macron
Image for Trump vows to punish Iran and Houthis for attacks in Red Sea
Trump vows to punish Iran and Houthis for attacks in Red Sea
Image for Military activity hits water supply at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and nearby town, IAEA says
Military activity hits water supply at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and nearby town, IAEA says
Image for Germany's Merz could announce cabinet reshuffle on Friday, sources say
Germany's Merz could announce cabinet reshuffle on Friday, sources say
Image for Man critically injured in apparent hostage situation at German bank
Man critically injured in apparent hostage situation at German bank
Image for Russia's oil and gas revenue seen up 60% y/y in July
Russia's oil and gas revenue seen up 60% y/y in July
Image for Two decades of mass protests in India
Two decades of mass protests in India
Image for Sweden declares mining national security interest to counter dependence on China
Sweden declares mining national security interest to counter dependence on China
Image for France wildfire forces thousands to flee as tinder box conditions persist in warming Europe
France wildfire forces thousands to flee as tinder box conditions persist in warming Europe
Image for Venice Biennale chief calls EU funding cut 'political'
Venice Biennale chief calls EU funding cut 'political'
View All Headlines Posts