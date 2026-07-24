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International Criminal Court members to vote on dismissing prosecutor Khan

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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ICC to Vote on Dismissing Prosecutor Karim Khan Over Misconduct Claims

Key Developments and Reactions Surrounding the ICC Prosecutor Vote

By Stephanie van den Berg

THE HAGUE, July 24 (Reuters) - International Criminal Court member states are set to vote on Friday on whether to dismiss the court's chief prosecutor Karim Khan for alleged sexual misconduct. 

Khan, 56, denies any wrongdoing and his lawyers have called the decision by the court's governing body that led to Friday's vote unlawful, procedurally unfair and unsupported by evidence.

The vote comes amid renewed U.S. criticism of the war crimes court which Washington sees as a threat to its sovereignty.

Political Context and Implications

If ICC member states dismiss Khan, it will be seen by his supporters as the result of political pressure after the prosecutor sought arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials for alleged war crimes committed in Gaza. Israel denies war crimes, is not a member of the court and has dismissed the warrants as bogus. 

Even if Khan survives the vote, his position would be weakened and it would give critics of the court — established in 2002 by the international community to prosecute war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity — another stick to beat it with.

International Responses

U.S. Criticism and Sanctions

RUBIO DECRIES 'LUNATICS' AT THE COURT

During a visit to the Philippines on Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there were "lunatics and crazies involved in the ICC" and there was no way any U.S. political or military officials would ever go on trial at the court, reiterating previous criticism.

The U.S., which is also not a member, has already imposed sanctions on 11 ICC judges and prosecutors, including Khan, citing ⁠the ICC's ​arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant, ​and a past probe into U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Allegations and Member State Positions

Officials from the court's governing body have said Khan should be dismissed because he committed serious misconduct by having an inappropriate ​sexual relationship with a junior staff member, according to documents seen by Reuters.

For Khan to be fired, an absolute majority of at least 63 of the court's 125 member states will have to agree in the secret ballot to be held at a meeting at the U.N. headquarters in New York. The vote is due around 3 p.m. (1900 GMT) and the result is expected to be announced at 5:30 p.m. (2130 GMT).

France said on Thursday it would vote in favour of the removal of Khan, who has been suspended since June, after being on voluntary leave since May 2025 while awaiting the outcome of the internal investigation.

The Netherlands, which hosts the court in The Hague, has also said it would support his dismissal.

Potential Outcomes and Next Steps

Election Process If Khan Is Removed

ELECTION PROCESS BEGINS IF KHAN REMOVED

Khan's accuser, a junior ICC staffer, spoke publicly for the first time last week in an interview with CNN in which she repeated her allegations that the prosecutor had a non-consensual sexual relationship with her. 

Lawyers for Khan told Reuters he denied "any sexual relationship of any kind" with the staff member. 

If Khan is fired, that would immediately trigger the election process for a new ICC prosecutor who is not expected to be voted in before next year.

Status of ICC Warrants

Any active ICC warrants will remain in place even if Khan is dismissed because only ICC judges have the authority to withdraw warrants.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • A vote by an absolute majority (at least 63 of 125 states) is required for dismissal; ballots are secret and results expected around 5:30 p.m. (21:30 GMT)
  • The ICC’s executive bureau found Khan committed serious misconduct based on a year‑long U.N. investigation; his lawyers argue the decision is procedurally unfair and unsupported by evidence
  • Key ICC host Netherlands and France plan to support removal; the U.S. — which has sanctioned Khan and others — continues to criticize the court as encroaching on its sovereignty

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are ICC member states voting on prosecutor Karim Khan's dismissal?
ICC member states are voting due to allegations of sexual misconduct against prosecutor Karim Khan, which he denies.
What must happen for the ICC prosecutor to be dismissed?
An absolute majority of at least 63 of 125 ICC member states must vote for dismissal in a secret ballot.
What impact could Khan's dismissal have on the ICC?
It may weaken the ICC's standing, trigger a new election for prosecutor, and influence ongoing political debates around the court.
Will ongoing ICC arrest warrants be affected if Khan is dismissed?
Active ICC arrest warrants will remain in place as only ICC judges have the authority to withdraw them.
When and where is the ICC dismissal vote taking place?
The vote is scheduled for Friday at the U.N. headquarters in New York, with results expected at 5:30 p.m. GMT.

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