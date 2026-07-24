Russia Hits Three Ukrainian Ports, Targeting Key Infrastructure and Fuel Supplies
Overview of Russian Strikes on Ukrainian Ports
MOSCOW, July 24 (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday that its forces had struck three Ukrainian ports overnight in attacks which had targeted infrastructure - including loading and unloading facilities and fuel reserves - which supported Kyiv's armed forces.
Details of the Attacks
Russia's Defence Ministry said air-launched missiles and strike drones had struck the ports of Odesa, Izmail and Mykolaiv - part of what it said was a campaign of heavy strikes against Ukraine.
Odesa Port
It said in a statement that storage tanks containing fuel and lubricants earmarked for the Ukrainian army had been hit in Odesa, and that unloading and storage facilities used for military cargo - including sea drones - had been struck in Izmail. A floating dry dock in Izmail had also been hit.
Izmail Port
It said in a statement that storage tanks containing fuel and lubricants earmarked for the Ukrainian army had been hit in Odesa, and that unloading and storage facilities used for military cargo - including sea drones - had been struck in Izmail. A floating dry dock in Izmail had also been hit.
Mykolaiv Port
In Mykolaiv, the Defence Ministry said its forces had struck a cargo ship which had been unloading military shipment.
Verification and Impact
Independent Verification
Reuters could not independently verify the ministry's assertions.
Impact on Commercial Operations
Allseeds Halts Operations
Geneva-based vegetable oil producer Allseeds said earlier on Friday that it was halting operations in the Odesa region due to intensifying Russian attacks on port infrastructure, the third company to announce such a move recently.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Osborn)