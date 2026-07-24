Russia Hits Three Ukrainian Ports, Targeting Key Infrastructure and Fuel Supplies

Overview of Russian Strikes on Ukrainian Ports

MOSCOW, July 24 (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday that its forces had struck three Ukrainian ports overnight in attacks which had targeted infrastructure - including loading and unloading facilities and fuel reserves - which supported Kyiv's armed forces.

Details of the Attacks

Russia's Defence Ministry said air-launched missiles and strike drones had struck the ports of Odesa, Izmail and Mykolaiv - part of what it said was a campaign of heavy strikes against Ukraine.

Odesa Port

It said in a statement that storage tanks containing fuel and lubricants earmarked for the Ukrainian army had been hit in Odesa, and that unloading and storage facilities used for military cargo - including sea drones - had been struck in Izmail. A floating dry dock in Izmail had also been hit.

Izmail Port

It said in a statement that storage tanks containing fuel and lubricants earmarked for the Ukrainian army had been hit in Odesa, and that unloading and storage facilities used for military cargo - including sea drones - had been struck in Izmail. A floating dry dock in Izmail had also been hit.

Mykolaiv Port

In Mykolaiv, the Defence Ministry said its forces had struck a cargo ship which had been unloading military shipment.

Verification and Impact

Independent Verification

Reuters could not independently verify the ministry's assertions.

Impact on Commercial Operations

Allseeds Halts Operations

Geneva-based vegetable oil producer Allseeds said earlier on Friday that it was halting operations in the Odesa region due to intensifying Russian attacks on port infrastructure, the third company to announce such a move recently.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Osborn)