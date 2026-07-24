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Russia says it hit three Ukrainian ports overnight striking infrastructure and fuel

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Finance Banking Geopolitics

Russia Hits Three Ukrainian Ports, Targeting Key Infrastructure and Fuel Supplies

Overview of Russian Strikes on Ukrainian Ports

MOSCOW, July 24 (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday that its forces had struck three Ukrainian ports overnight in attacks which had targeted infrastructure - including loading and unloading facilities and fuel reserves - which supported Kyiv's armed forces.

Details of the Attacks

Russia's Defence Ministry said air-launched missiles and strike drones had struck the ports of Odesa, Izmail and Mykolaiv - part of what it said was a campaign of heavy strikes against Ukraine.

Odesa Port

It said in a statement that storage tanks containing fuel and lubricants earmarked for the Ukrainian army had been hit in Odesa, and that unloading and storage facilities used for military cargo - including sea drones - had been struck in Izmail. A floating dry dock in Izmail had also been hit.

Izmail Port

It said in a statement that storage tanks containing fuel and lubricants earmarked for the Ukrainian army had been hit in Odesa, and that unloading and storage facilities used for military cargo - including sea drones - had been struck in Izmail. A floating dry dock in Izmail had also been hit.

Mykolaiv Port

In Mykolaiv, the Defence Ministry said its forces had struck a cargo ship which had been unloading military shipment.

Verification and Impact

Independent Verification

Reuters could not independently verify the ministry's assertions.

Impact on Commercial Operations

Allseeds Halts Operations

Geneva-based vegetable oil producer Allseeds said earlier on Friday that it was halting operations in the Odesa region due to intensifying Russian attacks on port infrastructure, the third company to announce such a move recently.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia struck three Ukrainian ports overnight—Odesa, Izmail and Mykolaiv—hitting infrastructure such as fuel reserves, cargo facilities and a floating dry dock, per Russian Defence Ministry claims (internazionale.it).
  • Independent verification of the strikes remains outstanding; Reuters noted it could not confirm the Ministry’s assertions (internazionale.it).
  • Allseeds, a vegetable oil producer, suspended operations in Odesa region due to the spate of attacks—reflecting mounting commercial disruptions at Black Sea ports (osw.waw.pl).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Ukrainian ports did Russia target in the latest strikes?
Russia targeted the Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Izmail, and Mykolaiv.
What infrastructure was hit in the Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports?
The strikes targeted fuel and lubricant storage, loading and unloading facilities, and military cargo infrastructure.
Why did Allseeds halt operations in the Odesa region?
Allseeds, a vegetable oil producer, halted operations due to intensifying Russian attacks on port infrastructure.
Was there an attack on a cargo ship in Mykolaiv?
Yes, Russia reported striking a cargo ship unloading a military shipment in Mykolaiv.
Can the claims of the Russian Defence Ministry be independently verified?
Reuters stated they could not independently verify the assertions made by Russia's Defence Ministry.

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