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Women in Sudan's al-Obeid face drone attacks and rape when fetching water, UN says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Women in Sudan's al-Obeid face drone attacks and rape when fetching water, UN says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Human Rights Africa Conflict UN Reports Gender

U.N. Warns of Severe Violence Against Women in Sudan’s al-Obeid Amid Water Crisis

Escalating Humanitarian Crisis and Gender-Based Violence in al-Obeid

By Olivia Le Poidevin

Dire Choices for Women and Girls

GENEVA, July 24 (Reuters) - Women and girls in Sudan's al-Obeid face a dire choice between the threat of drone attacks during the day and sexual violence at night when they go out to fetch water in the besieged city, U.N. Women said on Friday.

Limited Access to Essentials

Access to food and healthcare is severely limited in al-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, where the U.N.'s human rights chief warned this month that a human rights catastrophe was unfolding amid intensifying fighting between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Widespread Humanitarian Crisis

The war, now in its fourth year, has sparked one of the world's worst humanitarian crises - with rampant reports of sexual violence and other abuses.

Testimonies and Reports from U.N. Officials

Accounts of Sexual Violence

"These women and girls have been harassed. They've been raped, and they've been subjected to other forms of sexual violence, all while trying to access water, one of life's most fundamental necessities in human rights," Anna Mutavati, U.N. Women Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, told reporters in Geneva via video link from Nairobi.

Critical Water Shortages and Ongoing Threats

Siege-Like Conditions in al-Obeid

CRITICAL WATER SHORTAGES

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said civilians in al-Obeid had faced siege-like conditions for 18 months, with critical ​shortages of clean water and relentless drone strikes - warning of a repeat of the atrocities that took place in al-Fashir in North Darfur last year.

Risks Associated with Water Collection

There is no safe time for women and girls to collect water in al-Obeid, U.N. Women said, reporting that drone strikes on water sources by day have forced many to fetch water after dark, when they face harassment, rape and other sexual violence.

Scale of Gender-Based Violence and Shrinking Support

Alarming Statistics Across Sudan

Across Sudan, an estimated 12.7 million women and girls are in need of support from gender-based violence services this year alone - a quadrupling since the beginning of the war, according to U.N. Women data.

Situation in al-Obeid

The agency did not have a breakdown for al-Obeid, but highlighted that there were 500,000 people in the city, about 70% of whom are women and children, and said it expected high levels of need for support against sexual violence.

Impact of Funding Cuts

It said funding cuts to women-led organisations are shrinking the amount of support available, with two-thirds of women's organizations surveyed by U.N. women in Sudan reporting that safe spaces and gender-based violence services have either closed or been significantly reduced.

(Reporting by Olivia Le Poidevin;Editing by Helen Popper)

Key Takeaways

  • Drone attacks on water sources in al‑Obeid force women to fetch water after dark, exposing them to harassment, rape and other gender‑based violence, according to UN Women. (un.org)
  • Across Sudan, the number of women and girls requiring support for gender‑based violence has quadrupled since the war began; in 2026, some 12.7 million need such services. (unwomen.org.au)
  • The humanitarian crisis remains alarmingly severe: around 34 million people, nearly two‑thirds of the population, need assistance, with soaring drone casualties (over 1,000 civilians killed in first five months of 2026). (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are women in Sudan's al-Obeid at risk when fetching water?
Women and girls in al-Obeid face drone attacks during the day and a heightened risk of sexual violence at night while fetching water due to critical shortages and ongoing conflict.
What has caused the humanitarian crisis in al-Obeid, Sudan?
The four-year conflict between Sudan's army and the RSF has led to shortages of food, healthcare, and water, resulting in a severe humanitarian crisis.
How many women and girls in Sudan need support for gender-based violence?
According to U.N. Women, an estimated 12.7 million women and girls across Sudan need support for gender-based violence services this year.
What challenges do women-led organizations in Sudan face?
Funding cuts have forced two-thirds of women-led organizations in Sudan to reduce or close safe spaces and gender-based violence services.
What is the population and gender breakdown of al-Obeid?
al-Obeid has about 500,000 people, with approximately 70% being women and children, according to U.N. Women.

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