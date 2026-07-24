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Moldova's agriculture minister resigns following reports of party links

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Finance Banking Politics Moldova

Moldova Agriculture Minister Resigns After Allegations of Party Links and Banking Scandal

Resignation of Radu Musteata Amid Political and Banking Controversy

By Alexander Tanas

Background of the Resignation

CHISINAU, July 24 (Reuters) - Moldova's Agriculture Minister Radu Musteata resigned on Friday on his third day in office, following media reports that he was previously a member of the Democratic Party when it was led by now-convicted businessman Vladimir Plahotniuc.

Allegations of Party Affiliation

Musteata, who is not currently affiliated with any party, "categorically" rejected that he was a member of the Democratic Party. Moldovan media published photographs of him at the party events, including when he was presented with his party membership card.

Statement on Preserving Cabinet Confidence

Musteata said he wanted to preserve confidence in the new cabinet, which was approved by parliament on Tuesday.

"The government must, in the near future, ensure that a number of important and complex reforms are carried out ... and, in order to maintain public confidence, I felt it was my duty to tender my resignation," he wrote on social media.

Prime Minister Vasile Tofan accepted Musteata's resignation.

The Banking Scandal Involving Vladimir Plahotniuc

Details of the Fraud Case

Plahotniuc, a former political power broker and considered one of Moldova's richest men, was sentenced to 19 years in prison in April in a fraud case involving the theft of $1 billion from the country's banking sector.

Financial Details and Accusations

Plahotniuc has previously denied wrongdoing. He was personally accused of receiving $39 million and €3.5 million ($3.99 million) from three of the largest Moldovan banks.

Political Leadership and Timeline

He was the leader of Moldova's Democratic Party from 2016 to 2019.

($1 = 0.8782 euros)

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas, writing by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Radu Musteată stepped down on July 24 to preserve public trust amid allegations of prior Democratic Party membership. (moldova1.md)
  • Musteată had categorically denied being a PDM member—calling images suggesting otherwise doctored—but PSDE’s Iurie Cazacu confirmed his membership in 2017–2018 in the Ciocana territorial branch. (telex.md)
  • Prime Minister Vasile Tofan accepted the resignation and emphasized he would not act on unverified accusations, yet reserved the right to respond should clear evidence emerge. (moldova1.md)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Moldova's agriculture minister Radu Musteata resign?
Radu Musteata resigned following reports linking him to the Democratic Party under convicted ex-leader Vladimir Plahotniuc.
Was Radu Musteata a member of the Democratic Party?
Moldovan media published evidence of his membership, but Musteata denies being a party member.
What was Vladimir Plahotniuc convicted of?
Plahotniuc was sentenced to 19 years for his involvement in a large-scale fraud case involving the theft of $1 billion from Moldovan banks.
Who accepted the resignation of the agriculture minister?
Prime Minister Vasile Tofan accepted Radu Musteata’s resignation.
How long did Radu Musteata serve as Moldova’s agriculture minister?
Radu Musteata resigned after serving only three days in office.

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