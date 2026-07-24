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Headlines

Irish police intercept car with bomb near Northern Ireland border, RTE reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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headlines security Northern Ireland Police Explosives

Irish Police Seize Vehicle Containing Bomb Near Northern Ireland Border

Incident Overview and Investigation Details

Initial Police Action and Discovery

DUBLIN, July 24 (Reuters) - Irish police are questioning two people over possible offences against the state after detectives stopped a vehicle close to the border with Northern Ireland, which national broadcaster RTE reported contained a bomb.

Police said on Friday that the incident happened two days ago and that detectives requested the assistance of the army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team after they stopped the vehicle.

Role of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team

The EOD team completed an examination of the vehicle, the outcome of which is not being released for operational reasons, the police statement added.

Confirmation of Bomb and Suspected Motive

RTE reported that the examination confirmed the car contained a bomb that officers believe was being driven across the border for an attack in Northern Ireland.

Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 20s, was arrested and continues to be detained. A man in his 40s has also been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Location of the Incident

The vehicle was stopped close to the County Monaghan town of Carrickmacross, which is about 10 kilometres (6.21 miles) from the open border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Context: Militant Activity in Northern Ireland

Sporadic attacks by militant groups, often attempted car bombings, continue in Northern Ireland almost three decades since a peace deal largely ended sectarian violence in the British-run region.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • On July 22, Gardaí stopped a car on the N2 south of Carrickmacross at around 3 pm and called in the Defence Forces’ Explosive Ordnance Disposal team to investigate. The outcome of the examination hasn’t been released for operational reasons. (rte.ie)
  • National broadcaster RTE, citing Garda sources, reported that the vehicle did contain a bomb believed to have been driven across the border for a potential attack in Northern Ireland. (reddit.com)
  • A woman in her 20s— the driver— has been arrested and remains in custody, and a man in his 40s has also been taken into detention as part of the ongoing investigation. (reddit.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where was the car with the bomb intercepted?
The car was intercepted close to the town of Carrickmacross in County Monaghan, near the border with Northern Ireland.
Who were arrested in connection with the incident?
A woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s were arrested by Irish police.
What did the army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team do?
The EOD team examined the vehicle after it was stopped by police; the outcome is not being released for operational reasons.
What was suspected about the intercepted car?
Police suspect the car contained a bomb intended for an attack in Northern Ireland.
How far is Carrickmacross from the Ireland–Northern Ireland border?
Carrickmacross is about 10 kilometres (6.21 miles) from the open border.

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