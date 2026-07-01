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UK's Segro to form joint venture for UK logistics parks worth £3 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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UK's Segro to form joint venture for UK logistics parks worth £3 billion

Segro's Joint Venture and Logistics Parks Development

July 1 (Reuters) - British warehouse landlord Segro said on Wednesday it would form a 50-50 joint venture with an international investor to develop and operate three UK logistics parks along the M1 motorway corridor, with a fully developed gross asset value of about £3 billion ($3.97 billion).

Key Details of the Joint Venture

Here are some details:

Seed Assets and Locations

• Segro will seed the joint venture with three logistics parks in Radlett, Coventry and Northampton, selling each for about £1 billion.

Context: Recent Takeover Proposal

• The deal comes shortly after U.S. logistics firm Prologis made public its £12.6 billion takeover proposal for Segro, following the UK-based real estate investment trust's rejection of the initial approach earlier in June.

Current Assets and Connectivity

• The parks currently comprise 225,000 square metres of fully leased space generating £25 million in headline rent, plus 380 acres of developable land. The M1 Motorway corridor connects the three locations to London.

Future Development Plans

• When fully developed and let, the sites are expected to deliver about 925,000 square metres of warehouse space and £135 million in headline rent, with development is expected to be completed by 2030.

Funding Structure

• Funding for development is expected to come from a combination of partner equity and third-party debt at the joint venture level.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7550 pounds)

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • The joint venture will deliver ~925,000 sqm of logistics space, targeting £135 million in headline rent when fully let, and a gross asset value of ~£3 billion. (investegate.co.uk)
  • SEGRO will seed the JV with three prime parks currently generating £25 million in rent and comprising 380 acres of developable land, selling them at ~£1 billion, with further capex of ~£820 million structured through partner equity and JV debt. (investegate.co.uk)
  • Definitive agreements are expected in H2 2026, subject to approvals and due diligence. SEGRO will retain control via management fees for asset, property, development, financial and administrative services. (investegate.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of the joint venture Segro is forming?
The joint venture has a fully developed gross asset value of about £3 billion.
Who is Segro partnering with for the logistics parks project?
Segro is partnering with a major international institutional investor.
How many logistics parks will be developed under this agreement?
The joint venture will develop and operate three UK logistics parks.
What sector does Segro operate in?
Segro is a British warehouse landlord, primarily operating in logistics and warehousing.

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