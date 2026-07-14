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Oil climbs to one-month high as US, Iran step up attacks in Strait of Hormuz - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil climbs to one-month high as US, Iran step up attacks in Strait of Hormuz

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Oil Prices Surge to One-Month High as US and Iran Clash in Strait of Hormuz

By Ishaan Arora

Escalating Tensions Drive Oil Prices Higher

July 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose 2% on Tuesday to their highest in four weeks, as the U.S. reimposed its naval blockade of Iran while the two countries stepped up attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, heightening uncertainty about energy flows.

Market Reaction and Price Movements

Brent crude futures climbed $1.68, or 2%, to $84.98 per barrel by 0051 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.65, or 2.1%, to $79.79 a barrel. Brent crude surged 9.6% in the previous session, its biggest daily gain since May 2020.

Oil prices are now at their highest since the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding to end the war on June 17.

Key Incidents in the Strait of Hormuz

UAE Tankers Attacked

Two United Arab Emirates tankers were hit by two Iranian cruise missiles in the southern lane of the Strait of Hormuz in Omani territorial waters, the UAE Ministry of Defence said on Monday, killing one Indian crew member and wounding eight others.

US Naval Blockade and Official Statements

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters that the United States had reinstated its blockade of Iranian shipping, adding that he wanted the U.S. to be reimbursed for protecting countries that it was helping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Market Analyst Perspectives

"The latest escalation, including the U.S. reinstatement of the blockade and Iranian responses, has clearly injected fresh risk into the market," KCM Trade chief market analyst Tim Waterer said.

"While a full closure hasn't occurred, the competing objectives of both sides have made the supply picture highly uncertain," he added.

Continued Military Actions

U.S. Central Command said it began a third consecutive night of strikes against Iran, while Tehran's semi-official YJC news agency said early on Tuesday that seven explosions were heard in the port city of Bandar Abbas and two more on Kish Island.

Broader Regional Impact

Houthi Attacks on Saudi Arabia

Elsewhere, Yemen's Houthi movement fired missiles at Saudi Arabia after accusing the kingdom of bombing an airport under its control on Monday.

Potential Threats to Oil Supply

"If the Houthis extend their attacks to Saudi's crude products in the Red Sea, it could put (further) uncertainties on crude flows from the region," Simon Wong, a portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds, said in a note.

Oil Inventory Outlook

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil stockpiles were expected to have fallen last week, while gasoline and distillate stocks likely rose, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday. [EIA/S]

(Reporting by Ishaan Arora in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent rose $1.68 (2%) to $84.98—its highest since mid‑June; WTI climbed $1.65 (2.1%) to $79.79. Markets digest heightened Strait of Hormuz risks. cite: Reuters July 14 report by Ishaan Arora
  • U.S. re‑imposed its naval blockade of Iranian shipping and announced plans to charge for safe passage, while Iran responded with missile attacks—escalation fueling energy insecurity. cite: AP News (blocking and tolls) cite: Axios on oil jump ~9%
  • Supply concerns are exacerbated by tanker attacks—including UAE vessels hit by Iranian missiles—and shrinking traffic through the strait, all contributing to the price spike and uncertainty. cite: AP on tanker attacks; Le Monde on ship traffic collapse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices rise to a one-month high?
Oil prices increased due to escalating US and Iran attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, leading to greater uncertainty about global energy flows.
What incidents occurred in the Strait of Hormuz?
Two UAE tankers were hit by Iranian missiles, causing casualties and increasing tensions in the region.
How did the US respond to the attacks?
The US reimposed its naval blockade of Iran and launched consecutive strikes against Iranian targets.
What impact could the conflict have on global energy supply?
The conflict creates uncertainty in oil supply, potentially impacting global energy markets and causing price volatility.
Which other regions were affected by related attacks?
Yemen's Houthi movement fired missiles at Saudi Arabia, further contributing to instability in the broader region.

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