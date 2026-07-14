GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Chip toolmaker ASML expected to shine light on capacity and China challenges - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Chip toolmaker ASML expected to shine light on capacity and China challenges

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Semiconductors ASML

ASML Faces Capacity Expansion and China Export Hurdles Amid AI Chip Boom

ASML's Position in the AI Chip Market and Export Challenges

By Toby Sterling and Nathan Vifflin

AMSTERDAM, July 14 (Reuters) - ASML, the biggest supplier of equipment used to manufacture AI chips, reports quarterly earnings on Wednesday looking to justify its chunky valuation and demonstrate how it will contend with U.S. moves to block exports to China.

The Netherlands-based business is Europe's most valuable listed company with a market capitalisation of €610 billion ($696 billion) after the AI boom helped to lift its share price by nearly 70% this year as memory chip makers such as SK Hynix, Samsung and Micron rush to add capacity.

Biggest customer TSMC, which makes Nvidia's chips, is also expanding while Intel's recovery and Elon Musk's TeraFab plans could add further demand.

Export Controls Clouding Outlook

Clouding the outlook, however, is a proposed U.S. law requiring U.S. allies to align with export controls to curb China's ability to make advanced chips, with ASML named in the legislation.

The company has denied selling its most advanced EUV tools to China, which is forecast to account for up to 20% of ASML's sales this year through legal purchases of less-advanced DUV tools to make chips for automotive, industrial and electronic products.

ASML is forecast to report an 8.8% rise in second-quarter net profit to €2.61 billion on revenue up 14% at €8.8 billion, according to LSEG estimates, with analysts looking for an increase to the company's full-year revenue forecast of between €36 billion and €40 billion.

"We expect ASML to have a beat-and-raise earnings report,” said Mehdi Hosseini, analyst at broker Susquehanna, adding that all of ASML's capacity to the end of 2027 may already be booked.

Morningstar's Javier Correonero said that ASML's 2030 sales target of at least €44 billion now looks overly conservative. "It's very reasonable to assume this guidance is outdated," he said. "I forecast €60 billion in 2030 sales."

'Creative Ways' to Meet Customer Demand

ASML's Unique Position in EUV Lithography

ASML is the only maker of EUV lithography systems, the huge $300 million machines needed to produce the tiny circuitry on cutting-edge chips. Each takes about a year to build, one of the factors that limit how quickly AI infrastructure can expand.

Chief Executive Christophe Fouquet said in April that ASML was doing everything possible to avoid becoming an industry bottleneck, as happened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Capacity Expansion Plans

ASML, which aims to ship 60 EUV tools this year and 80 next year, has said it could theoretically ship up to 90 without adding physical capacity, though JPMorgan analysts have said they believe it could make as many as 110.

"Beyond the 90 we are looking at creative ways to help customers," ASML said in a statement to Reuters. Options include upgrades to older tools, faster machine assembly and quicker installation.

Securing the Supply Chain

ASML says it has also secured extra supplies of parts that take a long time to produce, including lenses and mirrors from German supplier Zeiss and high-power lasers from Germany's Trumpf.

"We are fully prepared to meet ASML's EUV demand over the next three years," said Trumpf spokesperson Manuel Thoma.

Zeiss declined to comment on capacity, though the company has been expanding DUV and EUV optics operations.

More Valuation Upside or Hitting a Ceiling?

Some analysts cautioned that ASML's valuation looks stretched, with the stock trading at 49 times estimated 2027 earnings.

"We believe much of the upside is reflected in the current price and therefore maintain our 'hold' recommendation," said KBC analyst Thomas Couvreur.

Others said there is still room for a positive surprise because ASML has underperformed the benchmark Philadelphia Semiconductor Index so far this year.

"Strong results combined with further capacity expansion could support a catch-up," said ING analyst Marc Hesselink.

($1 = 0.8769 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling and Nathan VifflinEditing by Adam Jourdan and David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • ASML is expected to post Q2 net profit of €2.61 billion and revenue of €8.8 billion, with analysts anticipating a beat‑and‑raise, and capacity booked through 2027. (morningstar.com)
  • U.S. legislation—the MATCH Act—could curb exports of ASML’s DUV machines to China, which accounts for roughly 20% of its 2026 sales, prompting diplomatic pushback from the Netherlands. (investing.com)
  • ASML denies U.S. allegations that one of its EUV machines may have been shipped to China, and is reinforcing compliance and supply chain resilience while analysts debate whether its valuation already prices in future growth. (tomshardware.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is ASML important to AI chip manufacturing?
ASML is the sole supplier of EUV lithography systems needed to manufacture advanced AI chips, making it a key player for companies like TSMC, Samsung, and Micron.
How might U.S. export controls affect ASML's business with China?
Proposed U.S. legislation aims to restrict ASML's tool exports to China, potentially impacting up to 20% of its sales and future revenue growth.
What are ASML's capacity and sales projections for the coming years?
ASML is forecast to increase shipments of EUV tools, with sales guidance potentially rising from €44 billion to €60 billion by 2030.
How is ASML addressing supply and capacity challenges?
ASML is exploring upgrades to older tools, speeding up assembly, and securing critical component supplies to meet rising demand without major capacity expansion.
Is ASML's current valuation sustainable?
Some analysts believe ASML’s high valuation reflects anticipated growth, while others caution that future performance will need to justify current price levels.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Analysis-BMW races to catch up in a Chinese EV market that won't slow down

Analysis-BMW races to catch up in a Chinese EV market that won't slow down

Image for Morning Bid: Fed in the spotlight as Warsh faces Congress

Morning Bid: Fed in the spotlight as Warsh faces Congress

Image for UAE says Iranian missiles struck oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz, one sailor killed

UAE says Iranian missiles struck oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz, one sailor killed

Image for Asia markets choppy as threat of Trump Hormuz levy spooks traders

Asia markets choppy as threat of Trump Hormuz levy spooks traders

Image for Oil climbs to one-month high as US, Iran step up attacks in Strait of Hormuz

Oil climbs to one-month high as US, Iran step up attacks in Strait of Hormuz

Image for Dollar steady before US inflation data, yen under pressure

Dollar steady before US inflation data, yen under pressure

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Slash power taxes, UK employers and energy sector urge new PM
Slash power taxes, UK employers and energy sector urge new PM
Image for Ahead of likely exit, UK's Reeves defends record and stresses stability
Ahead of likely exit, UK's Reeves defends record and stresses stability
Image for Britons buy clothes, fans and booze amid the World Cup heat
Britons buy clothes, fans and booze amid the World Cup heat
Image for Russian missiles strike Kyiv, senior Ukrainian officials say
Russian missiles strike Kyiv, senior Ukrainian officials say
Image for Shutterstock CEO Hennessy steps down weeks after failed Getty deal
Shutterstock CEO Hennessy steps down weeks after failed Getty deal
Image for Spire Healthcare chair could step down within months, Sky News reports
Spire Healthcare chair could step down within months, Sky News reports
Image for Ukraine to produce French missiles, orders war planes, Macron says
Ukraine to produce French missiles, orders war planes, Macron says
Image for Hapag-Lloyd raises annual outlook on strong demand, freight rates
Hapag-Lloyd raises annual outlook on strong demand, freight rates
Image for European regulator appoints technical advisor to probe Ryanair window incident
European regulator appoints technical advisor to probe Ryanair window incident
Image for UK two-year gilt yield hits 1-month high as Iran and US clash
UK two-year gilt yield hits 1-month high as Iran and US clash
Image for UK agrees deal to join EU Ukraine Support Loan scheme
UK agrees deal to join EU Ukraine Support Loan scheme
Image for Bosch begins sample production at its first US semiconductor plant
Bosch begins sample production at its first US semiconductor plant
View All Finance Posts