Asia Market Volatility Flares After Trump Implements Hormuz Oil Levy

By Gregor Stuart Hunter

Market Reactions to U.S. Policy Shift and Hormuz Oil Levy

Asian Markets Respond to U.S. Blockade and Oil Levy

SINGAPORE, July 14 (Reuters) - Stocks swung between gains and losses and oil hit a one-month high in early Asian trading on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said the U.S. was reinstating its blockade of Iranian shipping in the Gulf and would collect a 20% fee on cargo traversing the Strait of Hormuz.

In a volatile start to the session, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4%, led by a 2.2% gain for Korean shares. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.2%, while S&P 500 e-mini futures nudged 0.1% lower.

Brent crude futures climbed 2.6% to $85.50 a barrel, their highest since mid-June, as trading resumed in Asia.

Impact of Federal Reserve Comments and Monetary Policy

Markets were also rattled by hawkish comments on Monday from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, who said the U.S. central bank may need to raise interest rates "in the near term" if coming data show inflation continuing well above the 2% target.

Analyst Commentary on Market Sentiment

"While the risk had been building in the system over the past week, markets reacted aggressively" to the latest headlines from the Iran conflict, said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd in Melbourne.

"The prospect of tighter monetary policy into a potential energy shock is rarely supportive for risk assets."

Wall Street and Global Market Performance

Overnight, stocks on Wall Street sold off and oil futures surged more than 9% as conflict between the United States and Iran re-ignited, once again throttling the flow of goods through the Strait of Hormuz. The S&P 500 closed 0.8% lower and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.6%.

Upcoming Economic Data and Central Bank Outlook

U.S. CPI data is due for release later on Tuesday, followed by comments from Fed Chair Warsh, who will deliver the central bank's semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress.

Interest Rate Expectations

Fed funds futures are pricing in an implied 43.3% probability of a 25-basis-point hike at the U.S. central bank's next two-day meeting on July 28-29, compared to a 34.2% chance on Friday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Bond Yields and Currency Movements

The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury bond was up 2.2 basis points at 4.6297%.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, held at 101.29, trading around its highest levels of the month. Gold was down 0.1% at $3,997.27.

Regional Market Highlights

Korean Equities and SK Hynix Volatility

In Seoul, stocks moved between negative and positive territory on Tuesday as shares in SK Hynix veered between gains and losses, falling as much as 4.7% in the first few minutes of trading before rallying to trade up to 4.6% higher. The volatility for the memory chipmaker comes after a dramatic plunge a day earlier following its Nasdaq debut last week.

Cryptocurrency Market Movements

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was up 0.3% at $62,318.43 while ether moved 0.7% higher to $1,777.63.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Gregor Stuart Hunter; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)