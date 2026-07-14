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German wholesale prices rise 4.9% in June - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

German wholesale prices rise 4.9% in June

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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German Wholesale Prices Climb 4.9% Year-on-Year in June 2024, Data Shows

German Wholesale Price Increase in June 2024

Year-on-Year Comparison

July 14 (Reuters) - German wholesale prices rose by 4.9% in June compared with the same month last year, according to data released by the federal statistics office on Tuesday.

Further Economic Data Availability

The office offers more detailed economic data on its website.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Emanuele BerroEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Wholesale price growth slowed to 4.9 % in June from May’s 5.9 %, reflecting cooling energy-driven cost pressures (Destatis May figure 5.9 %; June reported 4.9 %)
  • Energy products and raw materials remain key drivers of wholesale inflation, tied to ongoing conflict in the Middle East
  • Consumer inflation (CPI) is decelerating—June CPI at 2.3 %, with energy price increases moderating—supporting easing price pressure overall

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did German wholesale prices increase in June 2024?
German wholesale prices rose by 4.9% in June 2024 compared to the same month last year.
Who released the data on German wholesale prices?
The data was released by the German federal statistics office.
Where can more detailed economic data be found?
More detailed economic data is available on the federal statistics office's website.
What is the relevance of wholesale price changes in Germany?
Changes in wholesale prices can indicate trends in inflation and economic activity within Germany.

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