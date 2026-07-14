German Wholesale Prices Climb 4.9% Year-on-Year in June 2024, Data Shows
German Wholesale Price Increase in June 2024
Year-on-Year Comparison
July 14 (Reuters) - German wholesale prices rose by 4.9% in June compared with the same month last year, according to data released by the federal statistics office on Tuesday.
Further Economic Data Availability
The office offers more detailed economic data on its website.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Emanuele BerroEditing by Linda Pasquini)