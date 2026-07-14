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UAE says Iranian missiles struck oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz, one sailor killed

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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UAE Reports Iranian Missiles Strike Oil Tankers in Strait of Hormuz, Causing Casualties

Incident Overview and Escalating Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz

By Enas Alashray

Details of the Missile Strike

July 14 (Reuters) - One Indian crew member was killed and eight others were wounded when two Emirati oil tankers were struck by Iranian cruise missiles in the Strait of Hormuz, the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday, in the latest escalation in the strategic waterway.

The ministry said the tankers, the Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, were targeted in the southern lane of the strait while in Omani territorial waters. The dead crew member was aboard the Mombasa, it said.

Crew Casualties and Nationalities

Of the eight wounded, four were seriously injured. Six of the wounded were Indian nationals and two were Ukrainian nationals, the ministry said.

Damage and Immediate Response

The attacks caused material damage to both tankers after fires broke out on board. The ministry said the fires had been brought under control.

It condemned what it called a "blatant attack" and said the UAE retained "its full right to respond to this escalation".

Statements from Iran and International Reactions

IRGC Claims and Accusations

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday that two "offending" supertankers had been hit and disabled in the Strait of Hormuz after ignoring repeated warnings, turning off navigation systems and attempting to pass through what the Guards described as a mined route.

The IRGC's statement did not name the vessels or say whether it was referring to the same tankers cited by the UAE Ministry of Defence.

In the statement, the Guards accused the U.S. of "inciting vessels to use an illegal route" and said cooperation with the "aggressor enemy" would only result in damage, delays in reopening the Strait of Hormuz and a global energy crisis.

UK Maritime Trade Operations Report

Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said on Tuesday that a tanker had been hit by an unknown projectile while travelling 40 nautical miles northeast of Oman's Qalhat.

UKMTO said the tanker's master reported that the projectile struck the starboard-side engine room and that all crew were safe.

Reuters could not immediately verify whether the UKMTO report referred to the same incident as the one reported by the UAE's Ministry of Defence. 

Context: Regional Conflict and Oil Market Impact

Background of Rising Tensions

The latest incidents in the waterway come after weeks of heightened tensions since the war broke out on February 28, when the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran.

US Military Actions and Iranian Response

The U.S. military carried out a third consecutive night of strikes against Iran on Monday as President Donald Trump reinstated a blockade of Iranian shipping and proposed charging a 20% fee to guard the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's top joint military command said the U.S. had no role in determining the future of the waterway and would not be allowed to intervene.

Regional Destabilization and Oil Trade Disruption

The conflict has destabilised the Gulf and spread across the region, with Iran attacking U.S. bases in multiple countries. It has also thrown into question an interim U.S.-Iranian agreement signed last month to reopen the strait and halt hostilities.

Before the conflict began in February, around a fifth of the world's oil and gas traffic passed through Hormuz daily, delivering more than 15 million barrels of fuel to global markets worth at least $1.2 billion.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Enas Alashray and Menna Alaa El Din; Editing by Nia Williams and Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • The UAE’s Ministry of Defence reported that Iranian cruise missiles hit two Emirati tankers in the southern lane of the Strait of Hormuz in Omani waters, resulting in one death and eight injuries (four serious) (internazionale.it).
  • The incident underscores the vulnerability of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint through which about 20 million barrels per day—or roughly one‑fifth of global seaborne oil trade—transits, with limited alternatives available (iea.org).
  • This attack follows increased hostilities between the U.S. and Iran, including renewed U.S. military strikes and Iran’s declaration of closure of the strait, raising stakes for global energy security and navigation rights in international waters (fidelity.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz?
Two Emirati oil tankers were struck by Iranian cruise missiles, resulting in one death and eight injuries.
Who claimed responsibility for the attack on the tankers?
The United Arab Emirates attributed the attack to Iran, while Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed action against 'offending' supertankers.
What was the impact of the attack on the crew?
One Indian crew member was killed, and eight others were wounded—six Indians and two Ukrainians.
How does the incident affect global oil markets?
The attack escalates tensions and threatens the security of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of global oil and gas traffic passes daily.
Have similar incidents occurred recently in the region?
Yes, rising tensions since February have led to multiple military actions in the Gulf and incidents affecting shipping in the region.

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