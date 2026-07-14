GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Morning Bid: Fed in the spotlight as Warsh faces Congress - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Morning Bid: Fed in the spotlight as Warsh faces Congress

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Fed Testimony in Congress Triggers Global Market Swings, Oil Rally

Global Market Reactions to Fed Testimony and Geopolitical Events

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Gregor Stuart Hunter

Asian Markets and Oil Prices Respond to Fed Developments

Asian markets are crumbling and Brent Crude is bubbling around $85 per barrel as U.S. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh prepares to give testimony to Congress over the next two days. No pressure, then.

Expectations from Fed Chair Testimony

Speaking before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, Warsh is likely to field questions on the central bank's plans for its balance sheet. Hawkish comments this week by Fed Governor Christopher Waller have boosted the market odds of more rate hikes this year — perhaps as soon as later this month.

Geopolitical Tensions and Market Volatility

That prospect, combined with a third consecutive night of strikes by the U.S. military against Iran and the possibility of the U.S. imposing a 20% fee on cargo ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, roiled markets in Asia on Tuesday.

Oil and Futures Movements

Brent futures climbed to their highest since mid-June, while S&P 500 e-mini futures eased 0.2%.

Regional Stock Index Performance

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.2%, led by declines for shares in Taipei and Seoul.

Despite the ongoing bear market in South Korea — at one point on Tuesday the Kospi had logged its worst two-day decline since the start of the Iran war — it remains one of the world's best-performing indexes this year.

European and Chinese Market Updates

In early European trades, pan-region futures were down 0.9%, German DAX futures fell 0.9% and FTSE futures slid 0.4%.

China's Export Surge and AI Demand

Chinese stocks fared better than most after data showed exports surged in June, buoyed by demand for chips and data centre computing power to fuel the global AI boom.

Japan's Investment Strategy Considerations

Meanwhile in Tokyo, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said Japan may consider adjusting the strategy of the giant Government Pension Investment Fund if the investment environment changes sharply, several days after saying officials would seek ways to encourage greater investments in domestic financial assets. She gave few further details, however.

Other Global Developments

Elsewhere, as the Ebola outbreak intensifies, the Trump administration on Monday said it was blocking American citizens in the Democratic Republic of Congo from travelling back to the U.S. on commercial flights, according to a White House official.

Key Market Influencers to Watch

Key developments that could influence markets on Tuesday:

Company Earnings

JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America Corporation, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, Citigroup

Economic Data

U.S.: June CPI and core inflation

Debt Auctions

Germany: 2-year government debt

(Reporting by Gregor Stuart Hunter; Editing by Kate Mayberry)

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh will testify before the House Financial Services Committee on July 14–15, with focus expected on the Fed’s $6.7 trillion balance sheet and future communication strategy. (financialservices.house.gov)
  • Asian equity markets weakened—MSCI Asia‐Pacific ex‑Japan fell ~1.2%—as tensions escalated in the Middle East and U.S. naval actions near the Strait of Hormuz rattled sentiment, while Brent crude rose to the mid‑$80s. (apnews.com)
  • Fed Governor Christopher Waller’s hawkish remarks—calling for reduced easing bias and noting that elevated core inflation could warrant action—have elevated market expectations for further rate increases later this year. (bis.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Kevin Warsh's testimony before Congress significant for markets?
Kevin Warsh's testimony is closely watched as it could reveal the Fed's stance on monetary policy and impact global market movements and rate expectations.
What is happening with Brent Crude prices?
Brent Crude hovered around $85 per barrel, reaching its highest level since mid-June, amid geopolitical tensions and potential US policy changes.
Which key company earnings and economic data should investors watch?
Investors should watch earnings reports from JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup, as well as US June CPI and inflation data.
What are the latest updates from European markets?
Early European trades saw pan-region futures down 0.9%, German DAX futures fell 0.9%, and FTSE futures slid 0.4%.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UAE says Iranian missiles struck oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz, one sailor killed

UAE says Iranian missiles struck oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz, one sailor killed

Image for Asia markets choppy as threat of Trump Hormuz levy spooks traders

Asia markets choppy as threat of Trump Hormuz levy spooks traders

Image for Oil climbs to one-month high as US, Iran step up attacks in Strait of Hormuz

Oil climbs to one-month high as US, Iran step up attacks in Strait of Hormuz

Image for Dollar steady before US inflation data, yen under pressure

Dollar steady before US inflation data, yen under pressure

Image for Slash power taxes, UK employers and energy sector urge new PM

Slash power taxes, UK employers and energy sector urge new PM

Image for Ahead of likely exit, UK's Reeves defends record and stresses stability

Ahead of likely exit, UK's Reeves defends record and stresses stability

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Britons buy clothes, fans and booze amid the World Cup heat
Britons buy clothes, fans and booze amid the World Cup heat
Image for Russian missiles strike Kyiv, senior Ukrainian officials say
Russian missiles strike Kyiv, senior Ukrainian officials say
Image for Shutterstock CEO Hennessy steps down weeks after failed Getty deal
Shutterstock CEO Hennessy steps down weeks after failed Getty deal
Image for Spire Healthcare chair could step down within months, Sky News reports
Spire Healthcare chair could step down within months, Sky News reports
Image for Ukraine to produce French missiles, orders war planes, Macron says
Ukraine to produce French missiles, orders war planes, Macron says
Image for Hapag-Lloyd raises annual outlook on strong demand, freight rates
Hapag-Lloyd raises annual outlook on strong demand, freight rates
Image for European regulator appoints technical advisor to probe Ryanair window incident
European regulator appoints technical advisor to probe Ryanair window incident
Image for UK two-year gilt yield hits 1-month high as Iran and US clash
UK two-year gilt yield hits 1-month high as Iran and US clash
Image for UK agrees deal to join EU Ukraine Support Loan scheme
UK agrees deal to join EU Ukraine Support Loan scheme
Image for Bosch begins sample production at its first US semiconductor plant
Bosch begins sample production at its first US semiconductor plant
Image for Exclusive-Shein executive chairman to step down as IPO nears completion, sources say
Exclusive-Shein executive chairman to step down as IPO nears completion, sources say
Image for Central Asia feels the pinch of Russia's fuel crunch
Central Asia feels the pinch of Russia's fuel crunch
View All Finance Posts