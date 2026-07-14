Ericsson Surpasses Q2 Profit Forecast with Strong Global Equipment Orders
Ericsson's Second-Quarter Financial Results
Overview of Q2 Performance
STOCKHOLM, July 14 (Reuters) - Sweden's Ericsson reported a second-quarter core profit above market expectations on Tuesday, as telecom equipment customers in regions outside North American markets placed more orders.
Adjusted Operating Profit Details
The company reported an adjusted operating profit of 6.52 billion Swedish crowns ($671.70 million), excluding restructuring charges, for the second quarter, while analysts on average expected 6.42 billion, according to an LSEG poll.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 9.7067 Swedish crowns)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, editing by Terje Solsvik)