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Ericsson profit beats forecast in second quarter - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ericsson profit beats forecast in second quarter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Ericsson Surpasses Q2 Profit Forecast with Strong Global Equipment Orders

Ericsson's Second-Quarter Financial Results

Overview of Q2 Performance

STOCKHOLM, July 14 (Reuters) - Sweden's Ericsson reported a second-quarter core profit above market expectations on Tuesday, as telecom equipment customers in regions outside North American markets placed more orders.

Adjusted Operating Profit Details

The company reported an adjusted operating profit of 6.52 billion Swedish crowns ($671.70 million), excluding restructuring charges, for the second quarter, while analysts on average expected 6.42 billion, according to an LSEG poll.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 9.7067 Swedish crowns)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted operating profit of SEK 6.52 billion topped LSEG consensus of SEK 6.42 billion (ericsson.com)
  • Growth in orders and customer activity in regions outside North America supported performance (ericsson.com)
  • Currency conversion implied profit of approximately US $671.7 million (exchange rate ~9.7067 SEK/USD) (ericsson.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Ericsson's Q2 core profit?
Ericsson's second-quarter core profit was 6.52 billion Swedish crowns, excluding restructuring charges.
Did Ericsson's Q2 result beat analyst expectations?
Yes, Ericsson's core profit exceeded analysts' average expectation of 6.42 billion Swedish crowns.
What drove Ericsson's increased profits in Q2?
Stronger telecom equipment orders from regions outside North America boosted Ericsson's profits.
What exchange rate was used for the report?
The report used an exchange rate of $1 equal to 9.7067 Swedish crowns.

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