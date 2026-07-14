GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
China urges Europe to stop backing 'illegal' South China Sea ruling to avoid harming ties - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

China urges Europe to stop backing 'illegal' South China Sea ruling to avoid harming ties

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics

China Tells Europe to Avoid Backing 'Illegal' South China Sea Ruling to Safeguard Relations

China Urges Europe to Refrain from Supporting South China Sea Ruling

China's Warning to Europe

BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry on Tuesday called the European side to be cautious in its words and deeds on the South China Sea and stop endorsing the "illegal ruling" to prevent impact on China-EU ties and cooperation.

Statement from China's Foreign Ministry

"Europe is not a party to the South China Sea issue and has no right to comment on China's legitimate territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea," foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a daily press briefing.

Background: Joint Statement from European Nations

The comments came after a joint statement issued on Sunday by countries including some European nations said China's expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea have no legal basis, followed by a relevant statement from the EU.

Diplomatic Actions Taken by China

China has also summoned officials of the embassies of relevant countries in China and the EU delegation to China and lodged serious representations with them, Lin said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Xiuhao Chen and Liz Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • China reaffirmed its rejection of the 2016 South China Sea arbitration ruling, calling it “illegal, null and void” and criticized Europe for supporting it, arguing that such moves risk damaging bilateral cooperation. (apnews.com)
  • The joint statement issued on July 12 by 14 countries—including EU members, Japan, the Philippines, the US and others—reaffirmed that China’s expansive maritime claims lack legal basis under international law, marking the 10th anniversary of the arbitration ruling. (apnews.com)
  • China summoned embassy officials from relevant European countries and the EU delegation in Beijing to formally protest Europe’s stance, pressing Europe to refrain from commentary or endorsement of the ruling to preserve China‑EU ties. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is China urging Europe to stop supporting the South China Sea ruling?
China claims the ruling is illegal and says European support could harm China-EU ties and cooperation.
What was the recent European position on the South China Sea?
Several European nations joined in stating that China's maritime claims in the South China Sea have no legal basis.
How has China responded to the EU's statements about the South China Sea?
China summoned officials from relevant European countries and the EU delegation, lodging serious representations.
What is China's main argument regarding Europe and the South China Sea?
China asserts Europe is not a party to the dispute and should not comment on China's territorial rights.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for German retailers warn of worsening business conditions as costs rise

German retailers warn of worsening business conditions as costs rise

Image for Russia prepares to reroute grain exports from Sea of Azov after Ukrainian attacks

Russia prepares to reroute grain exports from Sea of Azov after Ukrainian attacks

Image for BMW to recall over 29,000 US vehicles over fire risk

BMW to recall over 29,000 US vehicles over fire risk

Image for Government change will not impact Ukraine's EU integration, deputy PM says

Government change will not impact Ukraine's EU integration, deputy PM says

Image for Global investors turn most bullish since February, BofA survey shows

Global investors turn most bullish since February, BofA survey shows

Image for Firefighters battle Fontainebleau forest fire near Paris as two arrested

Firefighters battle Fontainebleau forest fire near Paris as two arrested

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Peace in Ukraine unlikely to be reached soon, Polish PM says
Peace in Ukraine unlikely to be reached soon, Polish PM says
Image for Iran says it struck US air base in Jordan, US military ends five hours of attacks
Iran says it struck US air base in Jordan, US military ends five hours of attacks
Image for Cricket-Sacked McCullum apologises for England's test results
Cricket-Sacked McCullum apologises for England's test results
Image for Eight years on, Italy's Genoa bridge collapse trial nears first verdict
Eight years on, Italy's Genoa bridge collapse trial nears first verdict
Image for Britain to close loophole blocking deportation of grooming gang ringleader
Britain to close loophole blocking deportation of grooming gang ringleader
Image for UN official says Hamas obstructing aid in Gaza
UN official says Hamas obstructing aid in Gaza
Image for Ukrainian PM Svyrydenko has submitted resignation, parliament speaker says
Ukrainian PM Svyrydenko has submitted resignation, parliament speaker says
Image for Ukraine awaits new government after prime minister's shock dismissal
Ukraine awaits new government after prime minister's shock dismissal
Image for Spain identifies six victims of deadly wildfire
Spain identifies six victims of deadly wildfire
Image for Explainer-Why has the Iran-US ceasefire memorandum frayed?
Explainer-Why has the Iran-US ceasefire memorandum frayed?
Image for Trump administration launches effort to isolate International Criminal Court
Trump administration launches effort to isolate International Criminal Court
Image for Russian anti-war politician Nadezhdin says he has been detained
Russian anti-war politician Nadezhdin says he has been detained
View All Headlines Posts