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Voting begins in delayed New Caledonia provincial elections

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 28, 2026

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Delayed New Caledonia Provincial Elections Held Amid Heavy Security Presence

Overview of the New Caledonia Provincial Elections

Election Day Security Measures

SYDNEY, June 28 (Reuters) - New Caledonia began long-delayed provincial elections on Sunday, with polling stations in the French-ruled Pacific islands under heavy security to ensure safety, New Zealand public broadcaster RNZ reported.

Some 2,500 police were deployed to secure and monitor polling stations on election day, which commenced at 8 a.m. (2100 GMT Saturday).

Significance and Background of the Elections

The outcome of the elections, delayed since 2024 after New Caledonia was hit by violent unrest between indigenous Kanaks and French loyalists, is said to be key in shaping future talks with France on the territory's status.

Previous Referendums on Independence

Three independence referendums, including the latest in 2021, returned majorities in favour of remaining part of France.

Voter Turnout and Demographics

Polling Locations and Early Voter Activity

Voters were already queued in a long line outside a polling place at Hotel de Ville in the capital Noumea before the start of voting on Sunday, according to RNZ.

Population Composition

New Caledonia, in the southwest Pacific some 1,500 km (930 miles) east of Australia, is home to around 270,000 people, including 41% Melanesian Kanak and 24% of European origin, mostly French.

Historical Context

Colonial History

Named by British explorer Captain James Cook in 1774, New Caledonia was colonised by France in 1853 and became an overseas territory in 1946. The group of islands has witnessed a decades-long tussle over France's role in its affairs.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sam McKeith in Sydney; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Elections postponed multiple times since initial 2024 date due to violent unrest and constitutional disputes over voter eligibility (marine-oceans.com).
  • 2024 unrest stemmed from contested reforms that would expand voter eligibility—sparking fierce protests and a state of emergency (en.wikipedia.org).
  • The elections’ results are expected to influence future negotiations with France on New Caledonia’s status following three independence referendums (2018, 2020, 2021) that all rejected independence, though pro‑independence groups questioned the legitimacy of the last vote due to low turnout (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the demographic makeup of New Caledonia?
New Caledonia has about 270,000 residents, including 41% Melanesian Kanak and 24% European, mostly French.
How have independence referendums in New Caledonia turned out?
Three referendums, including the last in 2021, saw majorities vote to remain part of France.

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