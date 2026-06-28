Ukraine Drone Strike Causes Fire at Major Oil Refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Region

Details of the Drone Strike and Its Impact

Overview of the Incident

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Ukrainian drones struck Russian targets including an oil refinery in the southern Krasnodar region overnight, local authorities said, as Kyiv continues energy infrastructure attacks that have caused acute fuel shortages in parts of Russia.

Official Statements and Casualties

Governor's Report

In a statement on Telegram on Sunday, Krasnodar region governor Veniamin Kondratiev said that a fire had broken out at the refinery in Slavyansk-na-Kubani, with one person killed and another injured in a nearby village.

Eyewitness Accounts

Unverified footage on social media showed a large fire at the refinery.

Significance of the Slavyansk Refinery

Refinery Capacity and Role

Slavyansk refinery is a private plant with capacity of about 100,000 barrels per day. It supplies fuel for domestic use and export.

Other Drone Attacks in Russia

Yaroslavl Region Incident

Elsewhere in Russia, the governor of the Yaroslavl region, east of Moscow, said the region had come under drone attack and that temporary limits had been placed on movement on some road routes to the Russian capital.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by ReutersWriting by Felix LightEditing by David Goodman)