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Ukraine hits refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region overnight

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 28, 2026

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headlines Energy Geopolitics

Ukraine Drone Strike Causes Fire at Major Oil Refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Region

Details of the Drone Strike and Its Impact

Overview of the Incident

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Ukrainian drones struck Russian targets including an oil refinery in the southern Krasnodar region overnight, local authorities said, as Kyiv continues energy infrastructure attacks that have caused acute fuel shortages in parts of Russia.

Official Statements and Casualties

Governor's Report

In a statement on Telegram on Sunday, Krasnodar region governor Veniamin Kondratiev said that a fire had broken out at the refinery in Slavyansk-na-Kubani, with one person killed and another injured in a nearby village.

Eyewitness Accounts

Unverified footage on social media showed a large fire at the refinery.

Significance of the Slavyansk Refinery

Refinery Capacity and Role

Slavyansk refinery is a private plant with capacity of about 100,000 barrels per day. It supplies fuel for domestic use and export.

Other Drone Attacks in Russia

Yaroslavl Region Incident

Elsewhere in Russia, the governor of the Yaroslavl region, east of Moscow, said the region had come under drone attack and that temporary limits had been placed on movement on some road routes to the Russian capital.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by ReutersWriting by Felix LightEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • Strategic blow to Russian refining: The Slavyansk‑na‑Kubani (Slavyansk ECO) refinery—processing over 4 million tons annually (~104,000 barrels/day)—is now damaged by Ukrainian drone strikes, intensifying fuel shortages in Russia’s south (armyinform.com.ua).
  • Worsening Russian fuel constraints: Ukraine’s sustained campaign against energy infrastructure has previously halted multiple refineries and cut at least 17 % of Russia’s refining capacity (~1.1 million barrels/day), deepening nationwide gasoline scarcity (themoscowtimes.com).
  • Widening theater of energy disruption: The attack also hit Yaroslavl region, east of Moscow, leading regional authorities to impose temporary movement limits on roads into the capital, preserving pressure on Russian internal logistics (unn.ua).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What refinery was hit by Ukrainian drones in Russia?
The Slavyansk-na-Kubani oil refinery in the Krasnodar region was struck by Ukrainian drones.
What were the consequences of the refinery strike?
The attack caused a large fire, one death, and one injury in a nearby village.
What is the capacity of the Slavyansk-na-Kubani refinery?
The refinery has a capacity of about 100,000 barrels per day.
How has Ukraine targeted Russian energy infrastructure?
Ukraine has conducted multiple drone attacks on Russian energy targets, resulting in fuel shortages in some regions.
Were there other attacks reported elsewhere in Russia?
Yes, the Yaroslavl region east of Moscow also experienced drone attacks, causing road restrictions.

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