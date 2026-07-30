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Vopak raises outlook as growth projects boost confidence, shares rise - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Vopak raises outlook as growth projects boost confidence, shares rise

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Vopak Boosts 2026 Forecast as Growth Projects Drive Confidence and Shares Rise

Vopak Raises Outlook Amid Strong Performance and Project Contributions

By Hugo Lhomedet and Jerome Terroy

Financial Highlights and Upgraded Forecast

July 30 (Reuters) - Dutch tank storage operator Vopak raised its 2026 outlook on Thursday, citing strong operational performance and contributions from recently completed projects, sending its shares up 4.4% in early Amsterdam trading.

The company lifted its proportional EBITDA forecast to 1.18 billion-1.22 billion euros ($1.35 billion-$1.40 billion) from 1.15 billion-1.20 billion euros previously and increased its proportional operating free cash flow target to around 820 million euros.

First-Half Results and Key Metrics

First-half proportional EBITDA fell to 600.3 million euros from 615.3 million euros a year earlier, while proportional operating free cash flow reached 444 million euros. Its proportional occupancy rate, a key industry metric, stood at 91%.

Dividend Policy Update

Vopak also announced a 0.72 euro interim dividend and said it would move to semi-annual dividend payments, citing the predictable nature of its cash generation.

Growth Projects and Regional Performance

Drivers of the Upgraded Outlook

Chief Financial Officer Michiel Gilsing said the higher outlook reflected strong performance in the Netherlands and South Africa, contributions from recently completed projects and additional capacity scheduled to come on stream later this year.

Major Projects and Future Contributions

"The largest one is a gate terminal expansion and LNG import terminal in Rotterdam, which will be commissioned by the end of September," Gilsing said.

He added that a major project in Canada was expected to start contributing to earnings in 2027, while recently approved battery-storage projects in the Netherlands should begin contributing from 2028.

Operational Resilience and Regional Risks

Middle East Operations and Impact of Conflict

Vopak also operates oil-storage terminals in Fujairah, a major UAE hub for crude and fuel flows bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, where a fire caused by debris from an intercepted Iranian drone temporarily disrupted operations earlier this year.

"So far, the impact of the Middle East conflict has been rather limited," Gilsing told Reuters, adding that the effect amounted to less than 5 million euros.

($1 = 0.8737 euros)

(Reporting by Hugo Lhomedet and Jerome Terroy; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Vopak lifted its 2026 proportional EBITDA forecast to €1.18‑1.22 billion and operating free cash flow target to around €820 million, up from prior ranges (vopak.com)
  • Operational strength in the Netherlands and South Africa, alongside newly completed and upcoming projects—such as Rotterdam LNG/gate terminal expansion, Canadian terminal and battery‑storage projects in the Netherlands—underpin confidence (vopak.com)
  • Vopak declared a €0.72 interim dividend and will switch to semi‑annual dividend payments thanks to its predictable cash flow generation (vopak.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Vopak raise its 2026 outlook?
Vopak raised its 2026 outlook due to strong operational performance and contributions from recently completed growth projects.
How much did Vopak's shares rise after the announcement?
Vopak's shares rose by 4.4% in early Amsterdam trading following the upgraded outlook.
What major projects did Vopak highlight in its outlook?
Key projects include a gate terminal expansion and LNG import terminal in Rotterdam, a major project in Canada, and battery-storage projects in the Netherlands.
How did the Middle East conflict impact Vopak operations?
The impact of the Middle East conflict on Vopak was limited to less than 5 million euros.

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