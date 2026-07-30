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Symrise beats sales expectations on strong North America, Asia demand - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Symrise beats sales expectations on strong North America, Asia demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Symrise Surpasses Q2 Sales Forecasts on Robust North America, Asia Demand

Symrise Q2 Performance Overview

By Tristan Veyet

July 30 (Reuters) - German flavour and fragrance maker Symrise reported second-quarter organic sales growth above market expectations on Thursday, helped by stronger demand in North America and Asia-Pacific.

Organic Sales Growth and Regional Performance

Organic sales grew 4.5%, beating analyst expectations of 3.0%, according to Vara Research.

Regional Breakdown

Growth was driven by North America and Asia-Pacific, where organic sales rose 9.6% and 12.3% respectively. Sales fell 2.1% in Latin America and 0.4% in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Outlook and Financial Metrics

2026 Guidance

Symrise maintained its 2026 outlook, targeting organic sales growth of 2% to 4% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.5% to 22.5%.

First-Half Results

First-half adjusted EBITDA came in at 553 million euros ($633 million), 1.4% above Vara Research consensus.

Comparison with Peers

The results echoed those of Swiss peer Givaudan, which recently reported better-than-expected organic sales growth.

Market Reaction

Shares in Symrise rose 3.75% in early trading.

($1 = 0.8735 euros)

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak and Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Symrise’s Q2 organic sales growth (4.5%) surpassed analyst forecasts (~3.0%), driven by strong demand in North America (+9.6%) and Asia‑Pacific (+12.3%), while Latin America and EMEA lagged.
  • First‑half adjusted EBITDA of €553 million exceeded consensus by 1.4%, supporting the company’s confidence in its full‑year outlook of 2–4% organic growth and a 21.5–22.5% EBITDA margin.
  • The results align with trends at peer Givaudan, which also posted better‑than‑expected organic growth (4.3% in Q2) amid challenges such as input‑cost pressures and litigation—underscoring sector‑wide strength in fragrance.
  • Shares in Symrise rose approximately 3.75% in early trading, reflecting investor optimism over resilient demand and solid execution.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Symrise's organic sales grow in Q2?
Symrise's organic sales grew by 4.5% in the second quarter, surpassing analyst expectations.
Which regions drove Symrise's sales growth?
North America and Asia-Pacific were the key drivers, with organic sales rising 9.6% and 12.3% respectively.
How did Symrise's sales perform in Latin America and EMEA?
Sales fell 2.1% in Latin America and declined 0.4% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
What is Symrise's 2026 outlook for sales growth?
Symrise maintained its 2026 guidance, targeting 2% to 4% organic sales growth.
How did Symrise shares react to the earnings report?
Symrise shares rose 3.75% in early trading following the Q2 earnings announcement.

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