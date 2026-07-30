Symrise Surpasses Q2 Sales Forecasts on Robust North America, Asia Demand

Symrise Q2 Performance Overview

By Tristan Veyet

July 30 (Reuters) - German flavour and fragrance maker Symrise reported second-quarter organic sales growth above market expectations on Thursday, helped by stronger demand in North America and Asia-Pacific.

Organic Sales Growth and Regional Performance

Organic sales grew 4.5%, beating analyst expectations of 3.0%, according to Vara Research.

Regional Breakdown

Growth was driven by North America and Asia-Pacific, where organic sales rose 9.6% and 12.3% respectively. Sales fell 2.1% in Latin America and 0.4% in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Outlook and Financial Metrics

2026 Guidance

Symrise maintained its 2026 outlook, targeting organic sales growth of 2% to 4% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.5% to 22.5%.

First-Half Results

First-half adjusted EBITDA came in at 553 million euros ($633 million), 1.4% above Vara Research consensus.

Comparison with Peers

The results echoed those of Swiss peer Givaudan, which recently reported better-than-expected organic sales growth.

Market Reaction

Shares in Symrise rose 3.75% in early trading.

($1 = 0.8735 euros)

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak and Matt Scuffham)