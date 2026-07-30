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Russia says its big overnight strikes on Ukraine hit military factories and three ships - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia says its big overnight strikes on Ukraine hit military factories and three ships

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Russia Targets Ukraine Military Factories and Ships in Overnight Strikes

Overview of Russian Strikes on Ukrainian Military Infrastructure

MOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday that its forces had carried out big overnight strikes on military factories across Ukraine, including in the capital Kyiv and in the western city of Lviv, and had struck three cargo ships in the Black Sea.

Details of Missile and Drone Attacks

Strikes on Kyiv Factories

The Defence Ministry said it had used land, sea and air-launched missiles, as well as strike drones, to hit the Mayak factory in Kyiv which it said was involved in the production of Ukrainian FP-1 and FP-2 strike drones. It said in the same statement that it had struck Kyiv's Electrical Technical Plant which it said made strike and surveillance drones.

Attacks in Western Ukraine

Lviv's LORTA Aviation Factory

In the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, it said Russia had struck the LORTA Aviation Factory which it said manufactured and serviced engines used in Ukraine's Flamingo cruise missiles as well as drones.

Ivano-Frankivsk Region Missile Facilities

In Ukraine's western Ivano-Frankivsk region, the Russian Defence Ministry said its forces had hit two factories making or storing various Ukrainian missiles, including Flamingos and Neptune missiles.

Strikes in Dnipropetrovsk Region

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, it said its forces had struck the Akvaplast factory in Kryvyi Rih which it said was involved in the design and assembly of strikes drones, unmanned sea drones, and in repairing self-propelled howitzers.

Attacks on Cargo Ships in the Black Sea

Strikes on Ships Delivering Military Goods

It said its forces had also struck a cargo ship in the port of Yuzhnyi (also known as Pivdennyi) in the Odesa region which it said had delivered military goods. Two cargo ships to the south and east of Odesa which it said had been delivering arms and military equipment to the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk had also been struck, it added.

Independent Verification

Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield report.

(Reporting by Moscow buro Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia says it struck key drone- and missile‑production facilities in Kyiv (Mayak and Electrical Technical Plant), Lviv (LORTA Aviation Factory), Ivano‑Frankivsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, and multiple ships in the Black Sea.
  • The Mayak and Electrical Technical Plant are tied to Ukraine’s FP‑1, FP‑2 strike drones, while LORTA serves Ukraine’s Flamingo cruise missiles; the targets reflect Russian focus on degrading Ukraine’s growing deep‑strike drone and missile industry (defenceukraine.com).
  • Cargo ships in Odesa and Yuzhnyi were targeted, suggesting Russia seeks to disrupt Ukraine’s supply chain and arms logistics through maritime strikes.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Ukrainian cities were targeted by Russian strikes?
Kyiv, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kryvyi Rih, and the Odesa region were targeted.
What types of facilities were hit in Ukraine?
Military factories, drone and missile production plants, and cargo ships transporting military goods were hit.
How did Russia carry out the strikes?
Russia used land, sea, and air-launched missiles, as well as strike drones.
How many cargo ships were struck in the Black Sea?
According to Russia, three cargo ships were struck in the Black Sea.
Were the Russian military reports independently confirmed?
No, Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield report.

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