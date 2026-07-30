Spain's economic growth accelerates to 0.7% in second quarter

Spain's Economic Growth Rises to 0.7% in Second Quarter, Exceeding Estimates

Spain's GDP Performance and Economic Outlook

Quarterly Growth Figures

July 30 (Reuters) - Spain's economic growth edged up to 0.7% in the second quarter after a 0.6% expansion in the previous three-month period, preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Thursday.

Growth was also slightly above expectations as analysts polled by LSEG had forecast gross domestic product to grow 0.6% quarter-on-quarter.

Annual Performance and Contributing Factors

Spain's economy, which expanded 2.8% last year, has been one of the top performers in Europe, in part thanks to record tourist numbers.

Year-on-Year Growth and Future Projections

On an annual basis, Spain's GDP expanded 2.7% in the quarter, above the average estimate of 2.5% growth.

Last month, Madrid raised its 2027 growth estimate to 2.2% from 2.1% and said growth would remain above 2% through 2029. Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo saidthen that he expected second-quarter GDP growth this year to be similar to, or slightly higher than, the first quarter.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio in Gdansk; Editing by David Latona)