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Spain's economic growth accelerates to 0.7% in second quarter - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spain's economic growth accelerates to 0.7% in second quarter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Spain's Economic Growth Rises to 0.7% in Second Quarter, Exceeding Estimates

Spain's GDP Performance and Economic Outlook

Quarterly Growth Figures

July 30 (Reuters) - Spain's economic growth edged up to 0.7% in the second quarter after a 0.6% expansion in the previous three-month period, preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Thursday.

Growth was also slightly above expectations as analysts polled by LSEG had forecast gross domestic product to grow 0.6% quarter-on-quarter.

Annual Performance and Contributing Factors

Spain's economy, which expanded 2.8% last year, has been one of the top performers in Europe, in part thanks to record tourist numbers.

Year-on-Year Growth and Future Projections

On an annual basis, Spain's GDP expanded 2.7% in the quarter, above the average estimate of 2.5% growth.

Last month, Madrid raised its 2027 growth estimate to 2.2% from 2.1% and said growth would remain above 2% through 2029. Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo saidthen that he expected second-quarter GDP growth this year to be similar to, or slightly higher than, the first quarter.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio in Gdansk; Editing by David Latona)

Key Takeaways

  • Spain’s Q2 2026 GDP growth of 0.7% exceeded the 0.6% forecast and prior Q1 pace, with annual growth of 2.7% (lamoncloa.gob.es)
  • The government raised its 2026 growth outlook from 2.2% to 2.6% and projects 2.2% growth in 2027, maintaining a growth trajectory above 2% through 2029 (lamoncloa.gob.es)
  • Tourism continues to underpin Spain’s performance: international tourist spending hit a record €134.7 billion in 2025, with arrivals near 97 million, and early 2026 data show arrivals up 5% (lamoncloa.gob.es)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Spain's GDP growth rate in the second quarter?
Spain's GDP grew by 0.7% in the second quarter of 2024, according to preliminary data.
What factors contributed to Spain's strong economic performance?
Record tourist numbers and consistent economic expansion contributed to Spain's strong economic performance.
What is the annual growth rate for Spain's economy reported in this quarter?
Spain's economy expanded by 2.7% year-on-year in the second quarter, above the estimated 2.5%.
What are Spain's growth projections for the coming years?
Spain expects growth rates above 2% through 2029, with a revised 2027 estimate of 2.2%.

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