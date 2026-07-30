Mercedes-Benz to Recall 310,000+ US Vehicles Over Open Door Detection Flaw

Details of the Mercedes-Benz Recall

Scope of the Recall

July 30 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz is recalling 310,667 vehicles in the U.S. due to risk of failure to detect an open door, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday.

Affected Models

The recall includes models such as CLA, A-Class, C-Class, CLE, GLA/GLB, and GLC vehicles, the NHTSA said, adding that dealers will replace the driver's door lock free of charge.

Reason for the Recall

The failure to detect an open door, due to a corroded micro-switch in driver's door lock, could prevent the auto-park brake from engaging automatically and result in a vehicle rollaway, the agency said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sumedha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)