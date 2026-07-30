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Mercedes-Benz to recall more than 310,000 US vehicles citing risk of failure to detect open door - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Mercedes-Benz to recall more than 310,000 US vehicles citing risk of failure to detect open door 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Mercedes-Benz to Recall 310,000+ US Vehicles Over Open Door Detection Flaw

Details of the Mercedes-Benz Recall

Scope of the Recall

July 30 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz is recalling 310,667 vehicles in the U.S. due to risk of failure to detect an open door, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday.

Affected Models

The recall includes models such as CLA, A-Class, C-Class, CLE, GLA/GLB, and GLC vehicles, the NHTSA said, adding that dealers will replace the driver's door lock free of charge. 

Reason for the Recall

The failure to detect an open door, due to a corroded micro-switch in driver's door lock, could prevent the auto-park brake from engaging automatically and result in a vehicle rollaway, the agency said.  

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sumedha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Key Takeaways

  • Recall affects 310,667 vehicles in the U.S., covering models such as CLA, A‑Class, C‑Class, CLE, GLA/GLB, and GLC.
  • Risk stems from a corroded driver’s‑door‑lock micro‑switch that may fail to detect an open door, potentially preventing automatic park‑brake engagement and causing rollaway.
  • Dealerships will replace the driver’s‑door‑lock assembly free of charge under the recall.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Mercedes-Benz recalling over 310,000 vehicles in the US?
Mercedes-Benz is recalling these vehicles due to a risk of failure to detect an open driver's door, which could lead to the auto-park brake not engaging and potential vehicle rollaway.
Which Mercedes-Benz models are affected by the recall?
The recall affects CLA, A-Class, C-Class, CLE, GLA/GLB, and GLC models.
What is causing the open door detection issue?
The issue is caused by a corroded micro-switch in the driver's door lock, preventing correct door detection.
How will Mercedes-Benz fix the affected vehicles?
Dealers will replace the driver’s door lock free of charge to fix the issue.
Who announced the recall and when?
The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced the recall on Thursday, July 30.

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