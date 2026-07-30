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Finance

Europe's SES slumps after quarterly revenue miss

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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SES misses revenue estimates, shares slide despite guidance confirmation

SES Q2 Financial Results and Market Reaction

By Gianluca Lo Nostro

July 30 (Reuters) - European satellite operator SES reported second-quarter revenue well below market expectations on Thursday, sending its shares down more than 11% despite maintaining its full-year outlook.

Financial Performance Overview

The Luxembourg-based company, which last year completed its $3.1 billion acquisition of Intelsat, reported second-quarter revenue of 755 million euros ($863.9 million), below analysts' average estimate of 794 million euros, according to a company-compiled consensus.

Adjusted EBITDA and Analyst Expectations

Adjusted EBITDA fell to 321 million euros, slightly below analysts' expectations of 325 million euros.

Stock Market Impact

Paris-listed shares were down 11.2% by 0812 GMT, among the biggest decliners in Europe's STOXX 600.

Key Factors and Analyst Commentary

Company Statements

• CEO Adel Al-Saleh said second-quarter performance was hurt by slippage of some contracts

• SES confirmed full-year guidance for stable revenue and adjusted EBITDA

Analyst Reactions

• Berenberg analysts said meeting that guidance now looked challenging

• ING analyst Jan Frederik Slijkerman said the quarter was "materially weaker" than expected and noted competition from Starlink's V3 satellites

Investor Sentiment

• Investors had welcomed up to $5.6 billion in incentive payments announced on Monday for clearing satellite spectrum in the United States

Exchange Rate Note

($1 = 0.8739 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • SES reported quarterly revenue that fell well short of market forecasts, triggering the sharp share price drop.
  • The company’s first-quarter performance had been strong, featuring 80% year‑on‑year revenue growth and reiterated full‑year guidance at the time, highlighting the magnitude of the Q2 miss (investing.com).
  • SES had earlier reduced its 2026 capital spending target to around €700 million while maintaining stable revenue and EBITDA outlook, setting a cautious tone ahead of the weaker quarter (sahmcapital.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did SES shares fall sharply?
SES shares fell due to quarterly revenue results that were well below market expectations.
How much did SES shares drop after the earnings report?
SES shares dropped 11% as of 0738 GMT following the earnings announcement.
What index was SES among the worst performers in?
SES was among the worst performers on Europe's STOXX 600 benchmark index.
Where is SES listed?
SES is listed on the Paris stock exchange.
Where is SES headquartered?
SES is headquartered in Luxembourg.

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