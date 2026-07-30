SES misses revenue estimates, shares slide despite guidance confirmation

SES Q2 Financial Results and Market Reaction

By Gianluca Lo Nostro

July 30 (Reuters) - European satellite operator SES reported second-quarter revenue well below market expectations on Thursday, sending its shares down more than 11% despite maintaining its full-year outlook.

Financial Performance Overview

The Luxembourg-based company, which last year completed its $3.1 billion acquisition of Intelsat, reported second-quarter revenue of 755 million euros ($863.9 million), below analysts' average estimate of 794 million euros, according to a company-compiled consensus.

Adjusted EBITDA and Analyst Expectations

Adjusted EBITDA fell to 321 million euros, slightly below analysts' expectations of 325 million euros.

Stock Market Impact

Paris-listed shares were down 11.2% by 0812 GMT, among the biggest decliners in Europe's STOXX 600.

Key Factors and Analyst Commentary

Company Statements

• CEO Adel Al-Saleh said second-quarter performance was hurt by slippage of some contracts

• SES confirmed full-year guidance for stable revenue and adjusted EBITDA

Analyst Reactions

• Berenberg analysts said meeting that guidance now looked challenging

• ING analyst Jan Frederik Slijkerman said the quarter was "materially weaker" than expected and noted competition from Starlink's V3 satellites

Investor Sentiment

• Investors had welcomed up to $5.6 billion in incentive payments announced on Monday for clearing satellite spectrum in the United States

Exchange Rate Note

($1 = 0.8739 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Matt Scuffham)