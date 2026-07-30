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Nearly 10,000 heat-related deaths in Germany so far this year, says institute - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nearly 10,000 heat-related deaths in Germany so far this year, says institute

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Germany Faces Nearly 10,000 Heat-Related Deaths as Temperatures Soar in 2024

Rising Temperatures and Their Impact on Public Health

Heat-Related Mortality in 2024

BERLIN, July 30 (Reuters) - An estimated 9,800 people across Germany have died so far this year due to heat-related causes, said Germany's RKI health body in its weekly report on Thursday, as temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius are expected to hit several regions.

Vulnerable Age Groups

The largest proportion of heat-related deaths occurs in the age group of 75 and older, RKI said.

Temperature Thresholds and Mortality Rates

The mortality rate rises significantly during weeks with average temperatures over 20 degrees Celsius, according to the institute.

Anticipated Impact of Ongoing Heatwaves

"Consequently, we anticipate that heatwaves occurring this summer will similarly lead to increased mortality," it added.

Record-Breaking Heatwaves in Germany

In June, Germany already experienced a record-breaking heatwave with temperatures of 40 degrees or more in many regions.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • By mid‑year, Germany recorded almost 9,800 heat‑related deaths, exceeding prior annual totals. (apnews.com)
  • More than 5,100 of these occurred by end of June — including roughly 4,300 in the week of June 22–28 — during an unprecedented heatwave. (deutschlandfunk.de)
  • Over‑mortality data shows deaths rose about 32% above the four‑year median in that week, highlighting the severe impact of extreme heat events. (destatis.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many heat-related deaths have occurred in Germany so far this year?
An estimated 9,800 people have died in Germany due to heat-related causes so far this year, according to the RKI health institute.
Which age group is most affected by heat-related deaths in Germany?
The largest proportion of heat-related deaths occurs in the age group of 75 and older.
What temperature increases the mortality rate in Germany?
The mortality rate rises significantly during weeks with average temperatures over 20 degrees Celsius.
What weather is expected in Germany during the current heatwave?
Temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius are expected to hit several regions in Germany.
When did Germany last experience a record-breaking heatwave?
Germany experienced a record-breaking heatwave in June, with temperatures of 40 degrees or more in many regions.

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