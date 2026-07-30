Germany Faces Nearly 10,000 Heat-Related Deaths as Temperatures Soar in 2024

Rising Temperatures and Their Impact on Public Health

Heat-Related Mortality in 2024

BERLIN, July 30 (Reuters) - An estimated 9,800 people across Germany have died so far this year due to heat-related causes, said Germany's RKI health body in its weekly report on Thursday, as temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius are expected to hit several regions.

Vulnerable Age Groups

The largest proportion of heat-related deaths occurs in the age group of 75 and older, RKI said.

Temperature Thresholds and Mortality Rates

The mortality rate rises significantly during weeks with average temperatures over 20 degrees Celsius, according to the institute.

Anticipated Impact of Ongoing Heatwaves

"Consequently, we anticipate that heatwaves occurring this summer will similarly lead to increased mortality," it added.

Record-Breaking Heatwaves in Germany

In June, Germany already experienced a record-breaking heatwave with temperatures of 40 degrees or more in many regions.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Thomas Seythal)