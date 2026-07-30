GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Italy's economy grows more than expected in second quarter - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Italy's economy grows more than expected in second quarter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Italy grows more than expected in second quarter, 2026 outlook improves

Italian Economic Performance and Outlook

Second Quarter Growth Exceeds Expectations

ROME, July 30 (Reuters) - The Italian economy grew by 0.2% in the second quarter from the previous three months, preliminary data showed on Thursday, a slightly stronger reading than expected that supports the outlook for this year.

On a year-on-year basis, gross domestic product in the euro zone's third largest economy was up 1.0% between April and June, national statistics bureau ISTAT said, more significantly above expectations.

Forecasts and Market Expectations

A Reuters survey of 26 economists had forecast a 0.1% rise quarter-on-quarter and a 0.7% increase year-on-year.

Factors Supporting Growth

The data suggests that the Italian economy is holding up better than expected in the face of the surge in energy costs linked with the conflict in Iran.

Breakdown of Economic Components

Domestic Demand and Trade Flows

The quarter-on-quarter growth between April and June was the result of a positive contribution from domestic demand which more than offset a drag on growth from trade flows, ISTAT said.

Sector Performance

It gave no numerical breakdown of components with its preliminary estimate, but said services expanded, while both industry and agriculture contracted.

Growth Projections and Government Forecasts

Acquired Growth and Year-End Outlook

So-called "acquired growth" stood at 0.8% at the end of the second quarter, up from 0.6% after Q1.

Implications for Full-Year Growth

This means that even if GDP is flat in each of the remaining two quarters of 2026, full-year growth will be up 0.8% from 2025, beating Rome's official full-year forecast of 0.6%.

Government Growth Targets

Giorgia Meloni's government in April cut its growth outlook to 0.6% for this year and next, reflecting soaring energy prices and turmoil in the Middle East, from previous targets of 0.7% and 0.8% respectively.

Historical and Future Growth Rates

In 2025 Italy grew by 0.5%.

The government forecast a 0.8% growth rate for 2028, which would mark six consecutive years of sub-1% growth.

(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, graphic by Stefano Bernabei, editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Q2 2026 GDP growth of 0.2% q‑on‑q and 1.0% y‑on‑y exceeded forecasts of 0.1% and 0.7% respectively (investing.com)
  • ‘Acquired growth’ reached 0.8%, meaning full‑year GDP could hit that even if subsequent quarters are flat (investing.com)
  • Predictions from Istat and EC suggest 2026 GDP growth between 0.5–0.7%, driven mostly by domestic demand amid external risks from energy prices and geopolitics (istat.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Italy's economy grow in the second quarter of 2026?
Italy's economy grew by 0.2% in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the previous three months.
What is Italy's full-year acquired GDP growth after Q2 2026?
Italy's acquired GDP growth stood at 0.8% at the end of the second quarter of 2026.
Which agency released the preliminary GDP figures for Italy?
The preliminary GDP figures were released by Italy's national statistics bureau, ISTAT.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for France, Spain and Greece battle wildfires as Europe swelters

France, Spain and Greece battle wildfires as Europe swelters

Image for Copenhagen's Noma reopens with micro-season menus as chef Redzepi steps back

Copenhagen's Noma reopens with micro-season menus as chef Redzepi steps back

Image for MTU warns diverging fighter requirements could threaten Safran partnership

MTU warns diverging fighter requirements could threaten Safran partnership

Image for Euro zone grows a touch above forecasts on AI spending, confident consumers

Euro zone grows a touch above forecasts on AI spending, confident consumers

Image for L'Oreal to launch first Gucci beauty products as early as 2028, CEO says

L'Oreal to launch first Gucci beauty products as early as 2028, CEO says

Image for French retailer Casino improves profitability in first half

French retailer Casino improves profitability in first half

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Sterling rises versus euro ahead of BoE decision, stumbles versus dollar
Sterling rises versus euro ahead of BoE decision, stumbles versus dollar
Image for Inflation accelerates in four German states in July, pointing to national rise
Inflation accelerates in four German states in July, pointing to national rise
Image for Russia says its big overnight strikes on Ukraine hit military factories and three ships
Russia says its big overnight strikes on Ukraine hit military factories and three ships
Image for German economy grows by 0.2% in Q2, preliminary data shows
German economy grows by 0.2% in Q2, preliminary data shows
Image for German auto supplier ZF keeps outlook as restructuring lifts H1 earnings
German auto supplier ZF keeps outlook as restructuring lifts H1 earnings
Image for Mercedes-Benz to recall more than 310,000 US vehicles citing risk of failure to detect open door 
Mercedes-Benz to recall more than 310,000 US vehicles citing risk of failure to detect open door 
Image for Symrise beats sales expectations on strong North America, Asia demand
Symrise beats sales expectations on strong North America, Asia demand
Image for Nearly 10,000 heat-related deaths in Germany so far this year, says institute
Nearly 10,000 heat-related deaths in Germany so far this year, says institute
Image for Vopak raises outlook as growth projects boost confidence, shares rise
Vopak raises outlook as growth projects boost confidence, shares rise
Image for Portugal's EDP raises profit outlook on networks strength and asset gains
Portugal's EDP raises profit outlook on networks strength and asset gains
Image for Rentokil shares slump 17% on slower North America growth
Rentokil shares slump 17% on slower North America growth
Image for Europe's SES slumps after quarterly revenue miss
Europe's SES slumps after quarterly revenue miss
View All Finance Posts