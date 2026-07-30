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Inflation accelerates in four German states in July, pointing to national rise - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Inflation accelerates in four German states in July, pointing to national rise

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Finance Markets Inflation Europe

Inflation Rises in Four Key German States in July, National Rate Expected to Climb

Inflation Trends and Economic Impact in Germany and the Euro Zone

Preliminary Data from Key German States

BERLIN, July 30 (Reuters) - Inflation rose in four key German states in July, according to preliminary data published on Thursday, suggesting the national inflation rate could also increase this month.

State-by-State Inflation Rates

• In Bavaria, the inflation rate accelerated to 2.8% in July from 2.5% in June. In North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, it rose to 2.7% from 2.1%, while in Baden-Wuerttemberg, it rose to 2.5% from 2.1%. In Lower Saxony, it ticked up to 2.7% from 2.5%.

Factors Driving Inflation

Impact of Global Events

• The war in Iran had pushed up energy and raw material prices in previous months, and the German government now expects inflation to accelerate to 2.7% this year and 2.8% in 2027.

National and Euro Zone Inflation Outlook

Forecasts for Germany

• Economists polled by Reuters are forecasting a harmonised national inflation rate in Germany - the euro zone's largest economy - of 2.8% in July, up from 2.4% in the previous month. National figures will be released later on Tuesday.

Euro Zone Projections

• The German data come ahead of the euro zone inflation release on Friday. Inflation in the bloc is expected to come in at 2.9% in July, slightly above 2.8% in the previous month, according to economists polled by Reuters.

Monetary Policy Response

European Central Bank Actions

• The European Central Bank kept borrowing costs on hold in July but left room for more tightening in the coming months as a widening conflict in the Middle East pushed up energy prices again.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Inflation accelerated across key regions, pointing toward a national monthly rise to about 2.8%, up from June.
  • Ongoing energy and raw material price pressures—fueled by the Iran war—are sustaining inflation and may prompt further ECB tightening.
  • German government forecasts inflation at 2.7% for 2026 and 2.8% for 2027, while economists expect euro‑zone July inflation to tick up to roughly 2.9%.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which German states saw an increase in inflation in July 2024?
Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia, Baden-Wuerttemberg, and Lower Saxony all recorded higher inflation rates in July 2024.
What is the expected national inflation rate for Germany in July 2024?
Economists forecast the harmonised national inflation rate in Germany to rise to 2.8% in July 2024.
How has the war in Iran affected German inflation?
The war in Iran has driven up energy and raw material prices, contributing to Germany’s rising inflation.
How did the European Central Bank respond to current inflation trends?
The ECB held borrowing costs steady in July but indicated possible tightening ahead due to ongoing energy price increases.
When will the national inflation figures for Germany be released?
Germany's national inflation figures are scheduled to be released later on Tuesday.

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