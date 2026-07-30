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Finance

German auto supplier ZF keeps outlook as restructuring lifts H1 earnings

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Finance Markets Automotive Germany

ZF Friedrichshafen Lifts H1 2026 Earnings with Restructuring Impact

Financial Performance and Strategic Measures in H1 2026

Improved Profitability and Earnings

BERLIN, July 30 (Reuters) - ZF Friedrichshafen, one of the world's largest auto parts suppliers, said on Thursday its profitability improved in the first half of 2026 as cost-cutting and restructuring measures began to bear fruit.

• Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to €964 million from €853 million a year earlier, with the margin improving to 5.0% from 4.3%.

CEO Statement on Operational Performance

• "Cost discipline, combined with a focus on improved operational performance and value-adding products, is beginning to take effect," said CEO Mathias Miedreich.

Outlook and Workforce Developments

2026 Outlook and Sales Targets

• The unlisted company based in southern Germany maintained its outlook for 2026, saying it remained on track to exceed €38 billion in annual sales and achieve an adjusted EBIT margin within its target range of 4.0% to 5.0%.

Workforce Reduction

• ZF employed 149,675 people worldwide at the end of June, down from 153,153 at the end of 2025, it said.

Cash Flow and Restructuring Initiatives

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Growth

• Adjusted free cash flow was at €989 million, more than double the €465 million a year earlier.

Restructuring Amid Market Challenges

Cost-Cutting and Operational Adjustments

• ZF has been cutting costs and restructuring operations amid a prolonged downturn in parts of the automotive market and pressure on suppliers from the electric vehicle transition.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach and Miranda Murray, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted EBIT rose to €964 million in H1 2026, up from €853 million a year earlier, lifting the margin to 5.0 % from 4.3 % (onvista.de)
  • Adjusted free cash flow surged to €989 million thanks to effective cost-cutting and improved operations (press.zf.com)
  • ZF maintains its 2026 outlook: targeting over €38 billion in sales and an adjusted EBIT margin within 4.0–5.0 % (onvista.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did ZF Friedrichshafen's earnings perform in H1 2026?
Adjusted EBIT rose to €964 million from €853 million a year earlier, with the margin improving to 5.0%.
What measures contributed to ZF's improved profitability?
Cost-cutting and restructuring measures were key drivers of improved operational performance.
Did ZF Friedrichshafen change its outlook for 2026?
No, the company maintained its outlook, targeting over €38 billion in sales and an adjusted EBIT margin of 4.0% to 5.0%.
How did ZF's workforce change by the end of June 2026?
The number of employees fell to 149,675 from 153,153 at the end of 2025.
What was ZF's adjusted free cash flow in H1 2026?
Adjusted free cash flow was €989 million, more than double the €465 million from a year earlier.

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