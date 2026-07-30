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Finance

Rentokil shares slump 17% on slower North America growth

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Rentokil shares slump 18% on slower North America growth

Rentokil's Second-Quarter Performance and Market Reactions

July 30 (Reuters) - British pest control firm Rentokil on Thursday said second-quarter sales growth in North America slowed sequentially and it had more to do to address its underperformance, sending its shares tumbling almost 18% in early trading.

Company Statements and Strategic Initiatives

Here are some more details:

Leadership Commentary

• "We are not delivering on our growth potential in many of the markets we operate in, nor adequately benefiting from our scale," Chief Executive Mike Duffy said.

Market Challenges

• Inflationary pressures, high interest rates and weak consumer sentiment linked to the Iran war have led Rentokil's customers to scale back spending on routine services.

Strategic Responses

• Last year, Rentokil introduced smaller, strategically-placed service hubs, higher digital marketing and door-to-door services as part of its strategy to tackle weakness in North America.

Financial Results and Outlook

Revenue Growth Figures

• The company reported organic revenue growth of 3.6% in its largest market in the three months to June 30, down from 3.9% in the first quarter.

Future Expectations

• "Looking forward, we have seen some weakness in North America Residential lead flow towards the end of the second quarter and into July," Duffy said.

• Still, Rentokil said full-year profit would meet market expectations.

Analyst Reactions

• "Given the comments on lead flow exiting the quarter, we expect confidence in (full year) outlook to reduce," J.P. Morgan analysts said in a note.

Industry Comparison and Share Performance

Peer Performance

• Rentokil's results echoed troubles at U.S. rival Rollins, which last week fell short of Wall Street estimates for its second quarter.

Share Price Impact

• Shares of the London-listed company were down 17.7% at £3.65 as of 0810 GMT, on track for their worst day since September 2024 if losses hold.

(Reporting by Neeshita Beura in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Key Takeaways

  • North American organic growth decelerated sequentially (3.6% vs 3.9% in Q1), triggering a sharp 17% stock drop.
  • Rentokil’s largest market continues to underperform expectations, underscoring challenges in its North America turnaround strategy. Goldman Sachs sees potential recovery ahead, having recently upgraded the stock on execution improvements. (investing.com)
  • By comparison, industry peer Rollins delivered stronger organic growth (~5.7%) in Q2 of 2026, highlighting Rentokil’s relative underperformance in North America. (rollins.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Rentokil shares fall by 17%?
Rentokil shares dropped 17% due to slower second-quarter sales growth in North America and ongoing underperformance concerns.
What was Rentokil's Q2 organic revenue growth in North America?
Rentokil reported 3.6% organic revenue growth in North America for the second quarter.
How did Rentokil's Q2 growth compare to the previous quarter?
Q2 growth slowed to 3.6% compared to 3.9% in the first quarter.
What actions is Rentokil planning to address its performance?
The company acknowledged more work is needed to address its underperformance in North America.

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