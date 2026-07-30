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Sterling rises versus euro ahead of BoE decision, stumbles versus dollar - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sterling rises versus euro ahead of BoE decision, stumbles versus dollar

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Sterling Edges Up vs Euro, Dips Against Dollar Before BoE Rate Decision

Market Movements and Central Bank Decisions

Sterling Performance Ahead of BoE Decision

July 30 (Reuters) - Sterling strengthened against the euro on Thursday ahead of the Bank of England's interest rate decision, although it weakened against the dollar as escalating Middle East tensions reinforced the U.S. currency's safe-haven credentials.

The pound slipped 0.2% to $1.334, but gained against the euro, which eased 0.15% to 0.8573 pence, hovering around its lowest point since early July.

Bank of England Rate Decision Preview

The BoE is due to deliver its interest rate decision at 1100 GMT. Markets widely expect policymakers to leave borrowing costs unchanged while assessing whether the recent jump in oil prices will translate into higher energy costs and renewed inflation pressures.

Despite expectations for no immediate policy move, money markets are pricing in at least one 25-basis-point rate increase by the year-end, according to LSEG-compiled data. 

Focus on Central Bank Forecasts and Voting

Focus will particularly be on the central bank's forecasts and the voting breakdown among the nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee for clues on the future policy path. Governor Andrew Bailey is also scheduled to speak following the decision.

"Consensus expects a 7-2 vote for unchanged rates. If it's closer, if it's 6-3 or even 5-4, sterling would get a rally," said Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING.

Market Expectations and Sterling Outlook

"It's a bit early to expect the market to completely price out the tightening that they currently have priced, but we think over time, as those tightening expectations fade, sterling will weaken. So we think euro/sterling will end maybe in September at 87 from below 86 today."

The pound is one of the better performing major currencies against the dollar this year, underpinned by rate-tightening expectations. The yield on the 2-year gilt dipped 4 basis points to 4.42%, while that on the benchmark 5-year bond was down 1 bp, but still around a one-week high, at 4.6%.   

External Factors Impacting Markets

Markets and the BoE are awaiting fresh clues on new Prime Minister Andy Burnham's plans for borrowing and spending in his finance minister John Healey's first budget later this year.  

Energy Prices and Geopolitical Tensions

Keeping investors on edge, Brent crude prices rose again to $92 a barrel after fresh exchanges between the U.S. and Iran heightened concerns that the conflict could continue to disrupt crucial energy supplies through the key Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea. The risks are particularly acute for Britain and Europe, which rely heavily on imported energy.

The escalation in Gulf sent investors flocking to the dollar, in part because the U.S. is a net energy exporter, but also on the expectation that U.S. rates might rise, LSEG-compiled data showed. 

Federal Reserve Policy and Bond Yields

The U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged late on Wednesday and Chairman Kevin Warsh offered investors no guidance on monetary policy. 

He, however, said he welcomed bond yields rising since the last meeting. Yields on 30-year Treasury bonds hit their highest since mid-2007, above 5.2% after Warsh's comments.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • Sterling strengthened against the euro ahead of the BoE decision, nearing its weakest levels since early July, while falling 0.2% to $1.334 against the dollar amid Middle East tensions reinforcing the dollar’s safe‑haven role. (apnews.com)
  • Markets overwhelmingly expect the Bank Rate to remain at 3.75% on July 30, with polls showing all 70 economists see no change this year, though money markets still price in at least one 25bp hike by year-end. (bankofengland.co.uk)
  • Brent crude remains elevated (near $92), sustaining inflation and energy cost concerns in the UK, while the dollar benefited from renewed U.S.‑Iran conflict risks, driving safe‑haven flows. (au.investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did sterling rise against the euro ahead of the BoE decision?
Sterling strengthened against the euro due to market expectations that the Bank of England will keep rates unchanged, while assessing inflation risks.
Why did the pound weaken against the dollar?
The pound weakened against the dollar as escalating Middle East tensions boosted demand for the safe-haven U.S. currency.
What are markets expecting from the Bank of England?
Markets widely expect the BoE to leave rates unchanged, but are watching forecasts and the voting split for policy direction.
How are energy prices affecting UK and European markets?
Rising oil prices due to Middle East tensions are increasing concerns over energy imports, affecting both UK and European markets.
What impact could the BoE voting breakdown have on sterling?
A closer voting split on rates may trigger a sterling rally, while expectations of less tightening could weaken sterling in the longer term.

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