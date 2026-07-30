L'Oreal Plans to Launch First Gucci Beauty Products by 2028 After Licencing Deal
L'Oreal's Strategic Move into Gucci Beauty
Executive Insights and Ambitions
PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - L'Oreal plans to launch its first Gucci beauty products as early as 2028, the company's Chief Executive Nicolas Hieronimus said on Thursday, adding he was "super ambitious" for the brand that is also showing signs of improvement in its core fashion and leather goods lines.
Details of the Licensing Agreement
Transition from Coty to L'Oreal
L'Oreal is set to take over the licence to produce beauty products for the Gucci brand from Coty in mid 2027 as part of a €4 billion deal signed with Kering late last year.
Industry Impact and Future Outlook
(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Dominique Patton)