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L'Oreal to launch first Gucci beauty products as early as 2028, CEO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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L'Oreal to launch first Gucci beauty products as early as 2028, CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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L'Oreal Plans to Launch First Gucci Beauty Products by 2028 After Licencing Deal

L'Oreal's Strategic Move into Gucci Beauty

Executive Insights and Ambitions

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - L'Oreal plans to launch its first Gucci beauty products as early as 2028, the company's Chief Executive Nicolas Hieronimus said on Thursday, adding he was "super ambitious" for the brand that is also showing signs of improvement in its core fashion and leather goods lines.

Details of the Licensing Agreement

Transition from Coty to L'Oreal

L'Oreal is set to take over the licence to produce beauty products for the Gucci brand from Coty in mid 2027 as part of a €4 billion deal signed with Kering late last year.

Industry Impact and Future Outlook

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Dominique Patton)

Key Takeaways

  • L’Oréal secured a 50‑year exclusive licence from Kering for Gucci Beauty starting July 1, 2027, following the early termination of Coty’s licence (loreal-finance.com).
  • Coty agreed to return the Gucci Beauty licence about a year early in exchange for roughly $400 million, enabling a smoother transition (investors.coty.com).
  • The 50‑year deal furthers L’Oréal’s expansion in luxury beauty; it acquired Kering Beauté and related brands in early 2026 as part of a strategic alliance valued at around €4 billion (loreal-finance.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will L'Oreal launch its first Gucci beauty products?
L'Oreal plans to launch its first Gucci beauty products as early as 2028.
Who currently holds the licence for Gucci beauty products?
Coty currently holds the licence to produce Gucci beauty products until mid 2027.
What is the value of the deal between L'Oreal and Kering?
The deal between L'Oreal and Kering is valued at €4 billion.
Who is the CEO of L'Oreal mentioned in the article?
Nicolas Hieronimus is the CEO of L'Oreal mentioned in the article.
Which Gucci product lines are showing signs of improvement?
Gucci's core fashion and leather goods lines are showing signs of improvement.

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