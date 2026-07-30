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French retailer Casino improves profitability in first half - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

French retailer Casino improves profitability in first half

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Casino Increases Profitability and Advances Debt Restructuring in H1 2024

Financial Performance and Strategic Developments

By Dominique Vidalon

Overview of Q2 Results and Debt Restructuring Efforts

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - French supermarket group Casino, which is owned by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, reported a slight rise in second-quarter sales on Thursday and improved its profitability as it continued negotiations over a major debt restructuring.

CEO's Perspective on Debt Reduction

CEO Philippe Palazzi said he was "very positive" about the outcome of talks to reduce Casino's debt burden ahead of roughly 1.4 billion euros of debt maturing in March 2027. The goal is to complete the debt restructuring by end 2026.

Key Financial Highlights

EBITDA and Cost Management

• The owner of the Monoprix, Franprix and Naturalia brands, said adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 13.9% to 326 million euros helped by cost cuts and store network streamlining.

Free Cash Flow Objective

• Casino confirmed its objective to break-even at free cash flow level before financial expenses in 2026.

Sales Performance by Store Format

• Second-quarter group sales rose 0.4% on a like-for-like basis, with all store formats, except Monoprix, contributing to growth.

Monoprix Sales and Supply Challenges

• Monoprix saw a 2.1% fall in food sales in the quarter linked to temporary supply disruptions due to a lack of agreement with certain suppliers and targeted price cuts.

Operational Impacts and Responses

Wildfire Disruption at Cdiscount

• A major wildfire affecting the Gironde area in southwestern France this week forced the temporary closure of the Cestas logistics site of Casino's e-commerce unit Cdiscount.

Logistics Adaptation and Financial Impact

• CEO Palazzi said Cdiscount has been relying on other logistics sites in Paris and Saint-Etienne.

• The Cestas site was expected to re-open soon and the financial impact of the closure was likely to be "relatively limited", he said.

($1 = 0.8737 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Jason Neely)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted EBITDA rose 13.9% to €326 million in Q2, driven by cost reductions and store streamlining
  • Like‑for‑like sales edged up 0.4%; Monoprix sales dipped due to supply disruptions and price cuts
  • Debt talks are ongoing aiming to refinance €1.4 billion due in March 2027, with completion targeted by end 2026
  • Cdiscount’s Cestas logistics unit was briefly shut by a Gironde wildfire, but impact deemed limited

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Casino's profitability change in the first half of 2024?
Casino's adjusted EBITDA rose by 13.9% to 326 million euros, driven by cost cuts and streamlining.
What is the status of Casino's debt restructuring?
Negotiations are ongoing, aiming to complete debt restructuring by end 2026 before the debt matures in March 2027.
How did Casino's sales perform in the second quarter?
Second-quarter group sales rose by 0.4% on a like-for-like basis, with most store formats except Monoprix contributing to growth.
Why did Monoprix sales decline during the quarter?
Monoprix food sales fell 2.1% due to temporary supply disruptions and targeted price cuts.
What was the impact of the wildfire on Casino's operations?
A wildfire temporarily closed the Cestas logistics site of Cdiscount, but the financial impact was limited as operations continued at other sites.

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