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Finance

Private equity firm CVC beats half-year profit expectations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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CVC Capital Partners Exceeds Half-Year Profit Targets Amid Fundraising Surge

Strong Financial Performance and Fundraising Momentum

Half-Year Profit Surpasses Expectations

July 30 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners beat market expectations for its half-year net profit on Thursday, boosted by growth in fundraising and a rise in fee-paying assets under management.

The Amsterdam-listed asset manager exceeded market expectations across all its key metrics, ending the first half of the year with €434 million ($497 million) of adjusted profit after tax, against 407 million forecasted by analysts polled by the company.

Dividend Increase Reflects Robust Results

• The company said it was planning to pay out €275 million, or 26 euro cents per share, in interim dividend, marking a 12% yearly rise.

Growth in Assets Under Management

• The company's fee-paying assets under management grew 9% year-on-year to €153 billion, driven by steady fundraising momentum across all of its funds.

Record Realisations and Investor Returns

• It said that it reached "another record" for realisations, which refers to converting an investment into cash either by sale or an exit, as it managed to return nearly €24 billion to investors in the last twelve months ending on June 30.

Exchange Rate and Reporting Credits

($1 = 0.8735 euros)

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted H1 profit (€434M) exceeded analyst forecast (€407M)
  • Fee‑paying AUM rose 9% YoY to €153 billion, supported by strong fundraising across all strategies
  • Realisations hit a record, returning nearly €24 billion to investors over the trailing twelve months

Frequently Asked Questions

How much net profit did CVC Capital Partners report for the first half of the year?
CVC Capital Partners reported €434 million in adjusted profit after tax for the first half of the year.
What was the increase in CVC's fee-paying assets under management year-on-year?
Fee-paying assets under management grew 9% year-on-year to €153 billion.
How much did CVC plan to pay out in interim dividends?
CVC planned to pay out €275 million, or 26 euro cents per share, in interim dividends, representing a 12% yearly rise.
What is meant by 'realisations' in this context?
Realisations refer to converting investments into cash by selling or exiting investments; CVC returned nearly €24 billion to investors over the last twelve months.

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