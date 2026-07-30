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Shell's profit more than doubles to $9.8 billion as Iran war boosts oil, gas prices - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Shell's profit more than doubles to $9.8 billion as Iran war boosts oil, gas prices

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Shell's Profit Doubles to $9.8 Billion as Iran War Spurs Oil and Gas Prices

Shell's Record Earnings Amid Middle East Conflict

By Stephanie Kelly and Shadia Nasralla

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Shell's adjusted earnings, its measure of net profit, more than doubled from last year to $9.84 billion in the second quarter, beating expectations, helped by higher energy prices and increased market volatility during the Middle East conflict.

Factors Driving Shell’s Profit Surge

Higher oil and gas prices, stronger LNG and oil trading and improved chemicals margins helped support the British major's earnings, offsetting lower sales volumes caused by disruptions to its Qatar operations.

Analysts had expected net profit of $8.92 billion, according to a company-provided consensus, compared with $4.26 billion a year earlier.

Impact of Middle East Conflict

Shell has benefited from the market disruptions and volatility caused by the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, creating more opportunities for the large trading businesses operated by companies such as Shell, BP and TotalEnergies.

Shell’s Financial Performance Highlights

Highest Profit Since 2022

HIGHEST PROFIT SINCE 2022

Shell reported its highest quarterly profit and its highest operating cash flow, including working-capital movements, since 2022, when Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended global energy markets. Still, it said it would maintain the pace of its share buyback programme at $3 billion over the next three months.

Integrated Gas and Chemicals Units

Profits from Shell's integrated gas business, which includes the world's biggest trading desk for the fuel, comfortably beat expectations at $2.7 billion, 55% above last year's.

Its chemicals and products unit, home to its oil product trading desk, also outperformed expectations at $2.3 billion, compared with $118 million a year ago.

Operational Challenges and Regional Impact

Production at Shell's Pearl gas-to-liquids plant in Qatar was halted in March after an attack damaged one of the facility's two trains. Shell has said repairs could take about a year.

The Middle East accounts for about 20% of Shell's oil and gas production, or 550,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with about 10% linked to Qatar.

Debt and Financial Health

Shell's net debt dropped to $41.8 billion, from $52.6 billion at the end of of the first quarter 2026. Its gearing, or debt-to-equity ratio including leases, fell to 18.7% from 23.2% last quarter and below Shell's stated comfort level of 20%.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Shadia Nasralla, Editing by Louise Heavens and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted earnings of $9.84 billion doubled year‑on‑year, beating expectations (~$8.92 billion) thanks to higher energy prices, stronger LNG and oil trading, and improved chemicals margins.
  • Despite disruptions to Qatar operations (Pearl GTL plant), Shell reported its strongest quarterly profit and operating cash flow since 2022, lowered net debt to $41.8 billion, and increased financial flexibility with gearing at 18.7 %.
  • Shell will continue its $3 billion share buyback over the next three months, and has seen significantly higher trading and optimisation in its Integrated Gas and Chemicals & Products segments due to heightened market volatility.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Shell's net profit in Q2?
Shell's adjusted net profit in the second quarter was $9.84 billion, more than double last year's figure.
How did the Iran conflict impact Shell's earnings?
The U.S.-Israeli war with Iran caused market volatility and higher energy prices, boosting Shell's trading profits.
What happened to Shell's operations in Qatar?
Production at Shell's Pearl gas-to-liquids plant in Qatar was halted after an attack in March, affecting overall sales volumes.
How did Shell's net debt change this quarter?
Shell's net debt dropped to $41.8 billion from $52.6 billion at the end of the previous quarter.
Which business unit contributed most to Shell's profit increase?
Profits from Shell's integrated gas business outperformed, reaching $2.7 billion, 55% above last year.

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