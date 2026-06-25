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Volkswagen shares boosted by Everllence deal promising €7.4 billion in proceeds - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Volkswagen shares boosted by Everllence deal promising €7.4 billion in proceeds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Volkswagen's Everllence valued well above €9 billion in bidding race, source says

Major Bidding and Acquisition Details

By Alexander Hübner, Rachel More and Christina Amann

BERLIN, June 25 (Reuters) - All three bids for Volkswagen's engine maker Everllence valued the unit "clearly above" €9 billion ($10.21 billion), a source directly involved in the talks told Reuters on Thursday.

Volkswagen picked U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital to acquire 51% of the unit in what is expected to be one of European industry's biggest carve-outs this year, helping the carmaker streamline its portfolio at a time of painful cuts.

Bidding Process and Risk Guarantees

Role of Risk Guarantees in the Sale

RISK GUARANTEES PLAYED A ROLE, SOURCE SAYS

Bain's bid was the lowest, according to the source, who said it may have offered the most guarantees relating to a project named "Balthazar", an internal audit conducted by Everllence of individual business partners.

Japanese authorities had investigated engine manufacturers in 2024 over fuel consumption data, prompting the internal review.

Everllence did not make the engines or conduct the tests probed and has said it is not aware of being the subject of "any claims for damages or regulatory proceedings". However, Balthazar had played a role in the sales process, the source said.

Competing Bids and Consortiums

A second source also said Bain submitted the lowest bid. Both sources asked not to be named since details of the offers were not public.

Bain won out against two other private equity firms, CVC and EQT, according to sources.

Volkswagen declined to comment on the size of the bids.

In a statement, Bain said it would work closely with Everllence's management and Volkswagen "to support the company's next phase of growth". It did not disclose financial details of the deal.

EQT and CVC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

EQT Consortium and Bidding Process

EQT had formed a consortium including Volkswagen's top shareholder Porsche SE, prompting management to conduct the bidding via a closed-envelope process, with many supervisory board members abstaining to avoid conflicts of interest, according to multiple Volkswagen sources.

CVC's Highest Bid

CVC made the highest bid, the two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

A spokesperson for Porsche SE, the investment vehicle of Germany's Porsche-Piech auto dynasty, said the process had been conducted in a transparent and professional manner.

Financial Impact and Future Prospects

Share Performance and Proceeds

SHARES GET BOOST FROM EXPECTED PROCEEDS

Volkswagen shares climbed by as much as 3% on Thursday following Wednesday night's announcement of the deal, which is set to generate €7.4 billion for the carmaker as it forges ahead with restructuring.

Everllence's Growth and Market Position

Everllence is a leading maker of marine engines and is also looking for growth in the AI boom via generator demand for data centres.

"With this envisaged transaction, Volkswagen would significantly strengthen its own financial position as its transformation moves forward," a JP Morgan analyst said.

Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume has pledged to trim the sprawling auto group's portfolio to focus on its core automotive business, where pressures from tariffs, Chinese competition and the costly shift to electric vehicles have weighed on earnings.

Volkswagen said in a statement it will decide at a later date what to do with the proceeds from the leveraged buy-out transaction, which it expects to complete by the end of the year.

Currency Note

($1 = 0.8799 euros)

(Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • The Everllence deal generates approximately €7.4 billion in proceeds, derived from the 51% stake sale and associated debt—a leveraged buy-out designed to strengthen VW’s liquidity and support its transformation strategy. (marketscreener.com)
  • Volkswagen will retain a 49% stake in Everllence and expects to keep its German sites in Augsburg, Oberhausen, Berlin, Hamburg and Ravensburg operational until at least the end of 2030, with no forced layoffs during that period. (zeit.de)
  • The sale marks a strategic shift to focus on core automotive operations amid pressures from tariffs, EV investments and Chinese competition, while allowing Everllence to pursue growth in emerging sectors such as marine propulsion, data‑center generators and decarbonization solutions. (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Volkswagen shares rise on Thursday?
Volkswagen shares rose by 2.4% following the announcement of the sale of a majority stake in its engine unit Everllence, generating €7.4 billion for the company.
Who acquired the majority stake in Volkswagen's Everllence unit?
U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital acquired a 51% stake in Volkswagen's Everllence unit.
How much is the Everllence business valued at after the deal?
The Everllence business is valued at over €9 billion based on the transaction proceeds and its earlier book value.
What will Volkswagen do with the proceeds from the Everllence sale?
Volkswagen has stated it will decide at a later date what to do with the proceeds from the leveraged buy-out transaction.
Why did Volkswagen conduct the bidding process for Everllence in a closed envelope manner?
The process was conducted in a closed envelope manner to avoid conflicts of interest, as one consortium included Volkswagen's top shareholder Porsche SE.

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