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Spain to require minimum four-hour mobile coverage in power outages - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spain to require minimum four-hour mobile coverage in power outages

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Spain Mandates Minimum Four-Hour Mobile Coverage for Power Outages

New Decree Sets Mobile Network Requirements During Power Outages

MADRID, June 25 (Reuters) - Spain will require mobile operators to keep at least four hours of network coverage for most of the population in case of power outages under a new decree to be approved before year-end, Digital Transformation Minister Oscar Lopez announced on Thursday.

Background: Recent Blackouts Highlight Vulnerabilities

• Mobile networks went down across Spain during a crippling blackout in April 2025 that affected Portugal and Spain.

Implementation Timeline and Coverage Targets

Phased Rollout Over Three Years

• Coverage will be phased in over three years: half of Spain's population to be covered in the first year, 65% in the second, and 75% by year three.

Infrastructure Upgrades and Cost Considerations

• The minister did not provide cost estimates of the plan that would involve installing batteries or other power back-up systems throughout the mobile communications infrastructure.

Scope of the New Rules

Operators and Providers Affected

• The rules apply to telecoms operators and digital infrastructure providers — including submarine cables, satellite systems, data centres and internet exchange points — serving more than 500,000 users or generating more than €50 million ($56.80 million) in annual revenue.

Operational Requirements for Network Centres

Mid-Tier and Top-Tier Centre Mandates

• Mid-tier network management centres must remain operational for at least 12 hours without power; top-tier control centres, whose failure could affect the entire country, must guarantee 24 hours of operability.

Emergency Call Centre Provisions

• Emergency call centres must draw up security and resilience plans, with backup communication channels, under the decree.

Exchange Rate Reference

($1 = 0.8803 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo, editing by Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • Mobile networks must maintain at least four hours of coverage during blackouts — phased to cover 50% in year one, 65% in year two, and 75% by year three.
  • Mid-tier and top-tier network control centres will need backup power to stay operational for 12 and 24 hours respectively; emergency call centres must also prepare resilience plans.
  • The move follows the massive April 28, 2025 blackout that knocked out mobile networks across Spain and Portugal, prompting concerns over telecom infrastructure resilience.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Spain's new requirement for mobile network coverage during power outages?
Spain will require mobile operators to maintain at least four hours of network coverage for most of the population during power outages.
How will the new coverage rules be phased in?
Coverage will be phased in over three years: 50% in year one, 65% in year two, and 75% in year three.
Which operators must comply with the new decree?
The rules apply to telecoms and digital infrastructure providers serving over 500,000 users or generating €50 million in annual revenue.
What are the backup requirements for network management centres?
Mid-tier network centres must operate for 12 hours and top-tier centres for 24 hours without power.
Are emergency call centres affected by the new regulations?
Yes, emergency call centres must create security and resilience plans with backup communication channels.

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