Spain Mandates Minimum Four-Hour Mobile Coverage for Power Outages

New Decree Sets Mobile Network Requirements During Power Outages

MADRID, June 25 (Reuters) - Spain will require mobile operators to keep at least four hours of network coverage for most of the population in case of power outages under a new decree to be approved before year-end, Digital Transformation Minister Oscar Lopez announced on Thursday.

Background: Recent Blackouts Highlight Vulnerabilities

• Mobile networks went down across Spain during a crippling blackout in April 2025 that affected Portugal and Spain.

Implementation Timeline and Coverage Targets

Phased Rollout Over Three Years

• Coverage will be phased in over three years: half of Spain's population to be covered in the first year, 65% in the second, and 75% by year three.

Infrastructure Upgrades and Cost Considerations

• The minister did not provide cost estimates of the plan that would involve installing batteries or other power back-up systems throughout the mobile communications infrastructure.

Scope of the New Rules

Operators and Providers Affected

• The rules apply to telecoms operators and digital infrastructure providers — including submarine cables, satellite systems, data centres and internet exchange points — serving more than 500,000 users or generating more than €50 million ($56.80 million) in annual revenue.

Operational Requirements for Network Centres

Mid-Tier and Top-Tier Centre Mandates

• Mid-tier network management centres must remain operational for at least 12 hours without power; top-tier control centres, whose failure could affect the entire country, must guarantee 24 hours of operability.

Emergency Call Centre Provisions

• Emergency call centres must draw up security and resilience plans, with backup communication channels, under the decree.

Exchange Rate Reference

($1 = 0.8803 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo, editing by Andrei Khalip)