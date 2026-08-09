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Passage of ships to Black Sea continues smoothly, Turkish officials say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Passage of ships to Black Sea continues smoothly, Turkish officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 9, 2026

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Turkish Officials Confirm Smooth Passage of Ships to Black Sea Amid Security Concerns

Safe Passage Through Turkish Straits Despite Security Risks

Current Status of Ship Movements

ANKARA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ships are passing smoothly through the Turkish straits to the Black Sea despite heightened concerns about safety, two Turkish government officials told Reuters on Sunday.

Recent Reports and Restrictions

On Saturday, Bloomberg News reported that Ankara had restricted commercial ship traffic entering the Black Sea following attacks on vessels there, including Turkish-owned ships.

Turkey's Diplomatic Efforts

Turkey has issued repeated warnings to Moscow and Kyiv over the attacks in the Black Sea, urging the warring sides to take measures to ensure navigational safety in the area.

On Saturday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Ankara had conveyed to Moscow and Kyiv they should declare a moratorium on their attacks in the Black Sea.

Security Measures and Legal Framework

Temporary Measures Implemented

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Turkey had implemented some temporary measures because it had been highly uncomfortable about security for some time, but that passage was clear under the conditions of the Montreux Convention. They did not give further detail.

The Montreux Convention Explained

Control Over the Straits

The 1936 Montreux Convention of the Regime of the Straits gives Turkey control over the Bosphorus and Dardanelles, and the power to regulate transit of naval warships. It also guarantees the free passage of civilian vessels in peacetime and restricts the passage of ships not belonging to Black Sea countries.

Turkey's Position in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Balancing Relations with Moscow and Kyiv

Turkey, which has NATO's second-largest army, has maintained cordial ties with both Kyiv and Moscow since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. It has refused to join Western sanctions on Russia, while providing military support, including from its own inventory, to Ukraine.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Turkey reaffirms that under the 1936 Montreux Convention, merchant vessels retain freedom of passage through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles in peacetime, despite heightened regional tensions (mfa.gov.tr).
  • Temporary safety-related adjustments have been made by Turkey, but authorities confirm that civilian transit remains consistent with international law and convention obligations (mfa.gov.tr).
  • Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has urged both Russia and Ukraine to adopt a moratorium on maritime attacks in the Black Sea to ensure navigational and regional security (dailysabah.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Are ships passing through Turkish straits to the Black Sea safely?
Yes, Turkish officials reported that ships are passing smoothly despite recent safety concerns.
Has Turkey restricted ship traffic to the Black Sea?
According to Turkish officials, passage is clear under the Montreux Convention, although some temporary security measures have been implemented.
What is the Montreux Convention and its relevance to Black Sea shipping?
The 1936 Montreux Convention gives Turkey control of the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits and guarantees free passage for civilian vessels in peacetime.
What actions has Turkey taken regarding safety in the Black Sea?
Turkey has urged Moscow and Kyiv to take measures for navigational safety and conveyed that they should declare a moratorium on attacks.
What is Turkey's role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict related to Black Sea shipping?
Turkey has maintained ties with both Russia and Ukraine, avoiding sanctions on Russia but providing military support to Ukraine.

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