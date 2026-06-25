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Airbus faces French union backlash over four-day return to office push - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airbus faces French union backlash over four-day return to office push

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Airbus unions stage rare strikes over office attendance increase

Unions Protest Airbus’ New Hybrid Work Policy

By Gianluca Lo Nostro

June 25 (Reuters) - French unions called one-day stoppages and protests at Airbus on Thursday as the European planemaker moves to raise the number of on-site working days for white-collar staff to at least four a week from at least three.

Background and Management’s Stance

The action, rare at Airbus, follows a June 9 letter to staff from CEO Guillaume Faury in which he called for improved focus, quality and "individual presence on-site" after a slow start to the year in commercial aircraft deliveries. Airbus is under pressure to meet its annual delivery target of 870 jets while grappling with supply-chain strains, notably engine shortages.

Union Reactions and Protests

The CGT union called on employees to gather at Airbus' Blagnac site near Toulouse and "voice their anger under CEO Guillaume Faury's windows".

The CGT told Reuters more than 100 staff rallied there, without disclosing the strike's full turnout. There were no reports of any impact on production.

Other Union Actions and Legal Considerations

Separately, the CFDT union called for a rally outside the same building on June 30 and said it was studying possible legal action, arguing Airbus was applying its 2024 remote-working agreement in bad faith.

FO, Airbus France's largest union, called for any changes to be paused pending a July 7 Airbus European works council meeting and said management had reassured it that the hybrid working agreement remained valid through 2028.

Company Response and Policy Details

Faury's letter was first reported by Bloomberg and has been seen by Reuters.

Airbus, which has its main operations in France, Germany, Spain and Britain, told Reuters it faced an unprecedented production ramp-up while navigating a volatile geopolitical and economic environment.

A spokesperson confirmed the new group-wide hybrid work policy and said flexibility remained part of Airbus' culture, but its priority was to ensure the closest possible collaboration between employees.

The policy applies to white-collar roles such as engineers. Not all assembly workers and technicians have been eligible for hybrid working.

Next Steps and Ongoing Discussions

Following Thursday's action, a CGT representative said the union had requested an official meeting with Faury next week.

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro. Additional reporting by Tim Hepher. Editing by Mark Potter and Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • CGT led protests at Blagnac on June 18 and called action again on June 25 and June 30 to oppose reduction of remote work and return‑to‑four‑days policy starting September 1 (marketscreener.com)
  • CFDT is evaluating legal recourse, claiming bad‑faith application of the 2024 remote‑working agreement, while FO urges pausing changes pending a July 7 European works council meeting and underscores that the hybrid agreement remains valid through 2028 (optionfinance.fr)
  • Airbus justifies the tighter hybrid policy amid a slow start to the year and supply‑chain constraints, including engine shortages, as it strives to meet its 870‑jet delivery target under volatile economic and geopolitical conditions (reddit.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are French unions protesting at Airbus?
French unions are protesting Airbus' move to increase mandatory on-site working days from three to four per week for white-collar staff.
Who has called for protests at Airbus?
The CGT, CFDT, and FO unions have called for protests and stoppages at Airbus sites, particularly at the Blagnac location near Toulouse.
What is the main reason for the policy change at Airbus?
Airbus aims to improve focus, quality, and individual presence after a slow start in commercial jet deliveries and to better address operational challenges.
Does the new Airbus policy affect all employees?
No, the policy mainly affects white-collar workers like engineers; assembly workers and technicians are not all eligible for hybrid working.
Is the hybrid work agreement at Airbus still valid?
According to Airbus' largest union, FO, and management, the 2024 hybrid working agreement remains valid through 2028.

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