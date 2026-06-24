Volkswagen Sells 51% of Everllence to Bain Capital in €7.4 Billion Deal
Volkswagen's Strategic Stake Sale Overview
Deal Details and Financials
June 24 (Reuters) - Volkswagen has agreed to sell a 51% stake in marine engine unit Everllence to private equity firm Bain Capital in a deal that will generate proceeds at about €7.4 billion ($8.40 billion), the company said on Wednesday.
Currency Exchange Rate
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Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Mexico City; Editing by Chris Reese)