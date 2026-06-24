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Volkswagen to sell 51% stake in Everllence to Bain Capital for about €7.4 billion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Volkswagen to sell 51% stake in Everllence to Bain Capital for about €7.4 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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Volkswagen Sells 51% of Everllence to Bain Capital in €7.4 Billion Deal

Volkswagen's Strategic Stake Sale Overview

Deal Details and Financials

June 24 (Reuters) - Volkswagen has agreed to sell a 51% stake in marine engine unit Everllence to private equity firm Bain Capital in a deal that will generate proceeds at about €7.4 billion ($8.40 billion), the company said on Wednesday.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8807 euros)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Mexico City; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • Volkswagen is divesting a majority (51%) stake in Everllence to Bain Capital, in a deal worth about €7.4 billion (≈ $8.4 billion) (au.investing.com).
  • Everllence, rebranded from MAN Energy Solutions in June 2025, is a major manufacturer of large marine engines and turbomachinery with around €4 billion‑plus in annual revenue and tens of thousands of employees (en.wikipedia.org).
  • The sale follows a competitive bidding process, with Bain outpacing rivals such as CVC and EQT; VW aims to retain 49%, and earlier bids valued Everllence at about €8–8.5 billion including debt (au.investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What stake is Volkswagen selling in Everllence?
Volkswagen is selling a 51% stake in its marine engine unit Everllence.
Who is buying the stake in Everllence from Volkswagen?
Private equity firm Bain Capital is acquiring the stake from Volkswagen.
How much is the Volkswagen-Everllence deal worth?
The deal is valued at approximately €7.4 billion.
Why is the Volkswagen Everllence stake sale significant?
The sale generates about €7.4 billion for Volkswagen, highlighting major investment activity in the finance sector.
Where was the Volkswagen stake sale in Everllence reported?
The sale was reported by Mrinmay Dey in Mexico City and confirmed by Volkswagen.

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