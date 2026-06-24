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UK auto output rises in May for first time this year as US exports grow, SMMT says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK auto output rises in May for first time this year as US exports grow, SMMT says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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UK Auto Output Rises in May 2024 Amid Jump in US Exports and Trade Challenges

UK Vehicle Production Trends and Export Dynamics

May 2024 Production Overview

June 25 (Reuters) - A rise in shipments to the U.S. drove up UK's vehicle production in May, with output rising 2.7% from a year earlier, snapping four months of decline, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Thursday.

Challenges Facing the UK Auto Industry

However, the auto trade body warned that high energy costs, trade risks, and weak demand for electric vehicles continue to threaten competitiveness. 

Industry Response and Investment

"Manufacturers are investing billions in zero emission technology, but weak underlying demand and the growing cost of compliance are putting competitiveness, jobs and future investment at risk," SMMT CEO Mike Hawes said.

Detailed Output and Export Statistics

Vehicle output in May rose to 51,178 units, SMMT said, with car production up 3.2% year-on-year at 49,249 and commercial vehicle production down 7.6% from a year earlier at 1,929.

Shipments to the United States rose 83.1% last month, while exports to the EU and China fell 5.2% and 14.3%, respectively. 

In the first five months, total vehicle output fell 8.7% to 317,779 units.

Trade Risks and Regulatory Concerns

SMMT warned that the European Union's "Made in EU" proposal and stricter rules of origin under the post-Brexit trade deal from 2027 risk curbing access for UK-made vehicles to the bloc's market, while the Middle East conflict threatens to drive energy costs even higher.

The European Union remains Britain's largest export market for vehicles.

Calls for Clarity and Future Outlook

The SMMT and carmakers have called for clarity on whether UK-built vehicles would be excluded from the latest "Made in EU" proposal while warning that uncertainty could weigh on investment as competition from low-cost Chinese EVs intensifies. 

($1 = €0.8828)

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru)

Key Takeaways

  • May marked the first year‑on‑year rise in UK car production this year, with total output reaching 51 ,178 units and car output up 3.2 % to 49 ,249 units, while commercial vehicle production declined 7.6 % to 1 ,929 units.
  • Exports to the U.S. surged 83.1 % in May, offsetting declines to the EU (‑5.2 %) and China (‑14.3 %), yet cumulative output for January–May still fell 8.7 % to 317 ,779 units.
  • Despite the rebound, the sector remains under pressure from high energy costs, weak EV demand, mounting trade risks (e.g., EU’s “Made in EU” rules and stricter rules of origin from 2027), which threaten investment and competitiveness.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused UK auto output to rise in May 2024?
UK auto output rose in May 2024 due to a significant increase in shipments to the United States, ending a four-month decline.
How much did UK vehicle production increase in May 2024?
UK vehicle production increased by 2.7% year-on-year in May 2024, reaching 51,178 units.
What challenges does the UK auto industry face according to SMMT?
The UK auto industry faces high energy costs, trade risks, and weak demand for electric vehicles, all threatening competitiveness.
How did exports to the US, EU, and China change in May 2024?
Shipments to the US rose 83.1%, while exports to the EU and China fell by 5.2% and 14.3% respectively in May 2024.
What is the concern about EU’s 'Made in EU' proposal for UK carmakers?
There is uncertainty if UK-built vehicles will be excluded from the 'Made in EU' proposal, risking access to the EU market and potential loss of investments.

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