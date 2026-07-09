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French competition authority's Nvidia probe nearing end - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French competition authority's Nvidia probe nearing end

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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French Competition Watchdog to Conclude Nvidia Antitrust Probe Soon

French Competition Authority's Investigation into Nvidia

Progress of the Probe

PARIS, July 9 (Reuters) - The French competition authority said on Thursday its probe into chipmaker Nvidia Corp is coming to an end.

Focus of the Investigation

The agency is investigating the chipmaker over alleged anti-competitive practices.

Official Statement

"We are nearing the end of the investigation," Umberto Berkani, the French competition authority's general rapporteur, told reporters on Thursday.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • The investigation began after a 2023 raid on Nvidia’s French offices amid suspicions of dominance in GPUs and cloud‑AI markets (investing.com).
  • Concerns include Nvidia’s control via CUDA software and investments in AI cloud providers, which may restrict competition (investing.com).
  • Formal charges appear imminent, as regulators are preparing to issue a statement of objections if the case is deemed ‘fruitful’ (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the French competition authority investigating Nvidia for?
The French competition authority is investigating Nvidia for alleged anti-competitive practices.
Who announced the progress on Nvidia's antitrust probe?
Umberto Berkani, the French competition authority's general rapporteur, announced the probe was nearing its end.
When did the French competition authority share an update on the Nvidia probe?
The update was shared on Thursday, July 9.
Which company's practices are under investigation by the French competition authority?
The practices of Nvidia Corp are under investigation.
Has the investigation into Nvidia's practices concluded?
No, but the French competition authority stated it is nearing completion.

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