French Competition Watchdog to Conclude Nvidia Antitrust Probe Soon
French Competition Authority's Investigation into Nvidia
Progress of the Probe
PARIS, July 9 (Reuters) - The French competition authority said on Thursday its probe into chipmaker Nvidia Corp is coming to an end.
Focus of the Investigation
The agency is investigating the chipmaker over alleged anti-competitive practices.
Official Statement
"We are nearing the end of the investigation," Umberto Berkani, the French competition authority's general rapporteur, told reporters on Thursday.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Jan Harvey)