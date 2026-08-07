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Volkswagen to overhaul US strategy with planned pick-up truck, source says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Volkswagen to overhaul US strategy with planned pick-up truck, source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

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Volkswagen Revamps US Strategy with Pickup Truck Launch and New Management

Volkswagen’s Strategic Overhaul in the US Market

Management Changes at Volkswagen

Marco Schubert Takes the Helm

BERLIN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - German auto group Volkswagen plans to overhaul its U.S. strategy with new management and a revised product offering, including a new pickup truck, a company source told Reuters on Friday.

Marco Schubert, previously head of sales at Volkswagen's premium brand Audi, is moving to the United States to replace Kjell Gruner, who is leaving the company, the source said.

Media Coverage of the Transition

German business daily Handelsblatt first reported on the plans.

Product Expansion and Market Opportunities

Focus on Pickup Trucks and SUVs

Thomas Schaefer, head of the Volkswagen brand, sees growth opportunities in pick-up trucks and large SUVs – both high-margin vehicles in strong demand in the U.S. – which the Wolfsburg-based group does not currently offer.

Timeline and Production Plans

The source said the goal is to bring the first pick-up truck to market before the end of the decade. The vehicle is to be built in the U.S.

Volkswagen’s Manufacturing Footprint

Volkswagen operates a plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where production of the electric ID.4 was recently discontinued ahead of schedule.

(Reporting by Christina Amann, writing by Rachel More, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Marco Schubert appointed to head U.S. operations, replacing Kjell Gruner
  • VW aims to enter high‑margin U.S. pickup and large SUV segments with locally built vehicle
  • The pickup is expected before 2030, aligning with Scout electric vehicle ambitions

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes is Volkswagen making to its US strategy?
Volkswagen is overhauling its US strategy by bringing in new management and introducing a revised product offering, including a new pickup truck.
Who is the new head of Volkswagen's US sales?
Marco Schubert, formerly head of sales at Audi, will replace Kjell Gruner as Volkswagen’s US sales head.
What new products will Volkswagen introduce in the US?
Volkswagen plans to introduce a new pickup truck and focus on large SUVs for the US market.
Where will Volkswagen’s new pickup truck be built?
The planned pickup truck will be manufactured in the United States, likely at the Chattanooga, Tennessee plant.
When does Volkswagen aim to launch its new pickup truck in the US?
Volkswagen aims to bring the new pickup truck to the US market before the end of the decade.

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