Volkswagen Revamps US Strategy with Pickup Truck Launch and New Management

Volkswagen’s Strategic Overhaul in the US Market

Management Changes at Volkswagen

Marco Schubert Takes the Helm

BERLIN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - German auto group Volkswagen plans to overhaul its U.S. strategy with new management and a revised product offering, including a new pickup truck, a company source told Reuters on Friday.

Marco Schubert, previously head of sales at Volkswagen's premium brand Audi, is moving to the United States to replace Kjell Gruner, who is leaving the company, the source said.

Media Coverage of the Transition

German business daily Handelsblatt first reported on the plans.

Product Expansion and Market Opportunities

Focus on Pickup Trucks and SUVs

Thomas Schaefer, head of the Volkswagen brand, sees growth opportunities in pick-up trucks and large SUVs – both high-margin vehicles in strong demand in the U.S. – which the Wolfsburg-based group does not currently offer.

Timeline and Production Plans

The source said the goal is to bring the first pick-up truck to market before the end of the decade. The vehicle is to be built in the U.S.

Volkswagen’s Manufacturing Footprint

Volkswagen operates a plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where production of the electric ID.4 was recently discontinued ahead of schedule.

(Reporting by Christina Amann, writing by Rachel More, editing by Thomas Seythal)