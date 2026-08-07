Ukraine's Zelenskiy arrives in Serbia for first visit

Zelenskiy Visits Serbia: Economic Cooperation & EU Membership Talks

Main Highlights of Zelenskiy's Visit to Serbia

Background and Arrival

BELGRADE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Serbia on Friday for his first visit to the Balkan country expected to focus on economic cooperation and bids by both countries to secure European Union membership.

Zelenskiy posted a video on Telegram showing his arrival ahead of talks with populist President Aleksandar Vucic and other officials.

Key Discussion Topics

Economic Cooperation

"We will be speaking about expanding economic ties between our countries, relations with the European Union, and other things that can work for our peoples, as well as security issues," Zelenskiy wrote.

EU Membership Aspirations

On Thursday, Vucic said the two leaders would discuss European Union accession bids as well as economic and energy cooperation.

Geopolitical Implications

Impact on Serbia-Russia Relations

Energy and Political Ties

Zelenskiy's visit will likely sour ties between Serbia and Russia, its long-time ally and main natural gas supplier.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic, Editing by Ron Popeski and Nick Zieminski)