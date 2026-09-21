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UK's Burnham agrees to Saudi request for refuelling support - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Burnham agrees to Saudi request for refuelling support

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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UK Approves Limited Defensive Air Refuelling Support for Saudi Arabia Amid Regional Tensions

Britain Responds to Saudi Request for Military Support

Background and Context

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Monday he had agreed to a request from Saudi Arabia to provide defensive air-to-air refuelling for a limited time period, a move he described as helping to stabilise the wider region.

Riyadh requested support after the Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, intensified their attacks on Saudi Arabia, a new front in the wider war that began with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

Details of the UK’s Support

Prime Minister’s Statement

"We have received a request from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for military support, and on the advice of the defence secretary and the foreign secretary, last night I agreed to that request for defensive air-to-air refuelling," he told reporters as he travelled to New York for a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.

"Because of course Saudi Arabia has been experiencing attack... and we need to keep those pathways open, and hence our agreement to the request," he said.

UK-Saudi Military Relationship

Britain and Saudi Arabia have been close military allies for decades, with Britain serving as one of the kingdom's largest arms suppliers.

Earlier this year, Britain deployed its Sky Sabre air defence system to Saudi Arabia to help protect it from Iranian missile attacks during the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

Implementation of Air Refuelling Support

Deployment Details

For the new air-to-air refuelling support, Britain will deploy one Voyager plane in the coming days.

Duration and Ongoing Review

"That is a time-limited agreement in terms of the assistance that we will provide, but we will keep it under review," he said, adding that Britain was "playing our part" in the Middle East also by supporting efforts to keep the Strait of Hormuz open.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Alistair Smout and Andrew MacAskill; editing by Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • Britain will send one RAF Voyager tanker to provide limited-duration air-to-air refuelling support for Saudi Arabia at Riyadh’s request, aimed at stabilising regional air lanes.
  • This follows previous UK military support to Saudi, including deployment of the Sky Sabre air defence system earlier in 2026.
  • The RAF Voyager, the RAF’s only tanker aircraft type, enhances endurance and reach of regional air operations by refuelling fast jets and transports mid‑air.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the UK agree to provide air-to-air refuelling support to Saudi Arabia?
The UK agreed to provide refuelling support after a request from Saudi Arabia to stabilize the region amid intensified Houthi attacks.
What role will Britain play in Saudi Arabia's defense?
Britain will deploy one Voyager plane to provide limited defensive air-to-air refuelling support for Saudi Arabia.
How long will the UK's refuelling support to Saudi Arabia last?
The agreement is for a limited, time-bound period and will be kept under review.
What other military support has the UK provided to Saudi Arabia recently?
Earlier in the year, Britain deployed its Sky Sabre air defense system to Saudi Arabia to counter Iranian missile attacks.
How does the UK view its military relationship with Saudi Arabia?
The UK and Saudi Arabia have been close military allies for decades, with Britain serving as a major arms supplier to the kingdom.

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