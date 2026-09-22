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Macron says he discussed Ukraine-Russia energy truce ideas with Trump - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Macron says he discussed Ukraine-Russia energy truce ideas with Trump

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics Energy

Macron, Trump Discuss Plans for Ukraine-Russia Energy Sector Truce at UN

Key Discussions and Outcomes from Macron-Trump Meeting

Initiatives for Ukraine-Russia Energy Sector Moratorium

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - France's President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he had discussed with US President Donald Trump initiatives aimed at securing a moratorium between Ukraine and Russia on attacks linked to the energy sector. 

Strengthening Ukraine's Defences

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Macron said the two leaders had held a "very good" and "very constructive" discussion on the conflict and agreed on the need to help Kyiv strengthen its defences.

Focus on Defensive Capabilities

"We had a lengthy discussion on Ukraine and Russia, the need to help our Ukrainian friends more quickly and more strongly in terms of interceptors, because that is the key issue from a defensive point of view," Macron said.

Plans to Halt Strikes on the Energy Sector

Without going into details, Macron said the two had also focused on the idea of halting strikes on the energy sector, a subject he would bring up when he meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later on Monday.

Supporting Ukraine's Energy System

The French leader said helping Ukraine's energy system remained a priority as the war continued to affect security across Europe and he hoped progress could be made during the annual gathering of leaders at the United Nations. 

International Collaboration at the United Nations

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Key Takeaways

  • Macron confirmed he and Trump explored an energy‑sector truce to pause strikes on power, heating and fuel infrastructure—an element to be raised with President Zelenskiy later that day (Reuters reporting by John Irish).
  • This comes amid intensifying Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy system, with the UN warning of worsening civilian hardship ahead of winter as infrastructure remains a primary Russian target (ukraine.un.org).
  • While Trump has publicly claimed Ukraine and Russia agreed to halt energy strikes, Ukraine insists any truce must be reciprocal and verifiable; as of mid‑September, no formal agreement had been confirmed by either side (euronews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Macron and Trump discuss regarding Ukraine and Russia?
Macron and Trump discussed initiatives for a moratorium on energy sector attacks between Ukraine and Russia to enhance security.
Why is the energy sector important in the Ukraine-Russia conflict?
The energy sector is a key issue for Ukraine's defense and overall security amid ongoing conflict with Russia.
Will Macron raise the energy truce idea with Ukraine's president?
Yes, Macron stated he would discuss the idea with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during their meeting.
Where did Macron and Trump hold their meeting?
The meeting took place in New York during the annual gathering of leaders at the United Nations.
What is the goal of the proposed energy truce?
The goal is to halt strikes on the energy sector to help strengthen Ukraine’s defenses and maintain European security.

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