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EU's Kallas says Red Sea naval mission needs more than 10 ships - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU's Kallas says Red Sea naval mission needs more than 10 ships

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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EU’s Kallas Says Red Sea Naval Mission Needs Over 10 Warships

EU Naval Mission Requirements and Current Status

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The European Union's naval mission in the Red Sea would need more than 10 warships, its foreign policy chief said on Monday, adding that for now there weren’t that many in the area. 

Statements from EU Foreign Policy Chief

"When Aspides (the EU military operation) was put in place, then the indication was that it needs at least 10 ships. The situation, I think, is even more grave right now," she told reporters on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations. 

Recent Appeals for Additional Support

Kallas last week sent a letter to member states asking them to contribute more naval and air assets in the region, diplomats said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by John Irish; editing by Michelle Nichols )

Key Takeaways

  • Aspides, launched in February 2024, is a strictly defensive EU naval operation escorting merchant ships and enhancing situational awareness across the Red Sea corridor (eeas.europa.eu).
  • Despite the mission’s scope and importance—including protection of nearly 2,000 merchant vessels—Kallas emphasized that at least 10 ships are needed, while operational strength has rarely exceeded three (eeas.europa.eu).
  • The EU Council extended Aspides’ mandate to February 28, 2027 with increased funding (~€15 million), and the mission has been enhanced to include submarine infrastructure monitoring and regional capacity-building (consilium.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many warships does the EU's Red Sea mission currently require?
The EU Red Sea naval mission requires more than 10 warships, according to the EU foreign policy chief.
Who is calling for increased contributions to the EU's Red Sea mission?
The EU foreign policy chief, Kallas, is urging member states to contribute more naval and air assets.
What is the name of the EU’s military operation in the Red Sea?
The EU’s military operation in the Red Sea is named Aspides.
Why is the EU seeking additional ships for its Red Sea mission?
The situation in the Red Sea has become more grave, leading to a need for more naval resources.

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