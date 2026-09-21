EU’s Kallas Says Red Sea Naval Mission Needs Over 10 Warships

EU Naval Mission Requirements and Current Status

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The European Union's naval mission in the Red Sea would need more than 10 warships, its foreign policy chief said on Monday, adding that for now there weren’t that many in the area.

Statements from EU Foreign Policy Chief

"When Aspides (the EU military operation) was put in place, then the indication was that it needs at least 10 ships. The situation, I think, is even more grave right now," she told reporters on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations.

Recent Appeals for Additional Support

Kallas last week sent a letter to member states asking them to contribute more naval and air assets in the region, diplomats said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by John Irish; editing by Michelle Nichols )