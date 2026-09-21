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China and Europe should not fight trade wars, Chinese foreign minister says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China and Europe should not fight trade wars, Chinese foreign minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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China Urges Europe to Avoid Trade Wars and Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

China and Europe’s Strategic Partnership Amid Trade Tensions

Chinese Foreign Minister’s Call for Dialogue

BEIJING, Sept 22 (Reuters) - China and Europe should not fight trade wars because the pair are comprehensive strategic partners, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his German counterpart in a call, according to a statement from Beijing.

Germany’s Concerns Over Trade Imbalance

Germany has been one of the leading voices in the EU expressing concern about unbalanced trade with China due to industrial overcapacity and an undervalued currency.

Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

Wang told German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul that strengthening mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation aligns with both sides' interests and represents the "right choice", China's foreign ministry said late on Monday.

China’s Advocacy for Dialogue

"China and the EU are comprehensive strategic partners; China and Europe should not fight trade wars," a statement from the ministry cited Wang as saying.

"China has consistently advocated that both sides move toward each other and find solutions to each other's concerns through dialogue and consultation," he added.

Germany’s Role in EU-China Relations

China hopes Germany maintains a rational and pragmatic approach and plays a positive role within the EU, promoting the upholding of free trade and rejecting protectionism, Wang said.

Shared Interests in Global Economic Stability

Germany's foreign ministry said the two ministers agreed that a stable global economy is in China's, Germany's and Europe's interest.

"Trade relations have to be based on fair rules and a real level playing field," it said on social media platform X.

Broader Diplomatic Discussions

The two ministers also discussed Iran, Ukraine and the issue of Chinese-claimed Taiwan, the Chinese statement added.

Taiwan’s Engagement with Europe

China hopes Germany takes concrete action to maintain Chinese-German relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, creating necessary conditions for high-level exchanges, Wang said.

Taiwan has increased its engagement with European countries, with Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim making two trips to the continent in the last year, angering China.

Recent Diplomatic Visits

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung made a rare visit to Germany in June that he did not reveal until the following month.

Taiwan's democratically elected government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Ben Blanchard)

Key Takeaways

  • Wang Yi told German counterpart Johann Wadephul that trade wars between China and Europe should be avoided, framing both as comprehensive strategic partners – the “right choice” for mutual benefit. (investing.com)
  • EU frustrations persist over China’s trade practices, with the European Commission calling the relationship “not sustainable” and considering tougher measures to protect industries. (investing.com)
  • China earlier proposed promoting an “upward dynamic balance” in trade and reiterated that China and Europe are partners, not rivals, while EU seeking results from trade talks by October. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did China’s foreign minister say about trade wars with Europe?
China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, emphasized that China and Europe should not fight trade wars and should resolve concerns through dialogue and cooperation.
Why is Germany concerned about trade with China?
Germany is concerned about unbalanced trade due to China's industrial overcapacity and undervalued currency.
How does China view EU-China bilateral cooperation?
China supports strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation with the EU, considering it to be in both sides’ interests.
What other topics did the Chinese and German ministers discuss?
The ministers also discussed global economic stability, Iran, Ukraine, and issues related to Taiwan.
How is Taiwan involved in EU-China relations?
Taiwan has increased engagement with European countries, including official visits, which has caused tensions with China.

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